How much are Dustin Johnson's career earnings?

Former World No.1 Dustin Johnson is currently one of the most promising American professional golfers in the world. He holds two major titles to his name, including the 2016 US Open and the 2020 Masters. Currently ranked 24th in the world, Johnson was a part of the PGA Tour for a long period, during which he secured 24 PGA Tour wins. However, he resigned from the PGA Tour in June 2022 to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf thereon.

Johnson has been quite successful throughout his career, winning six World Golf Championships, and is only one behind Tiger Woods. Not only has he excelled on the professional front, but he has also been doing well financially.

Dustin Johnson ranks third in the PGA Tour Career Earnings list

With 25 PGA Tour wins, Dustin Johnson earned $74 million in prize money, and ranks third behind Tiger Woods($121 million) and Phil Mickelson ($95 million).

He earned an additional $27 million in the FedEx Cup and is the third-highest behind Rory McIlroy ($32 million) and Tiger Woods ($29 million).

Throughout his career, Johnson has bagged several sponsorships and endorsements and reportedly earns around $11 million a year from them. A few of the top companies that sponsor Johnson include Adidas, BodyArmor, Hublot, RBC, NetJets, Perfect Practice, and TaylorMade. However, RBC was one of the first companies to cut ties after he decided to join LIV Golf. Adidas has an exclusive Dustin Johnson collection where fans can buy his whole look right from his hat to his shoes.

He also signed a partnership with shaft manufacturer LA Golf in 2021. He became a shareholder and also a part of the board of directors of the company.

Dustin Johnson earned around $125 million from signing up for LIV Golf

As per the Daily Telegraph, Johnson joined LIV Golf for a whopping $125 million spanning over four years. It is pertinent to note that this excludes the prize money offered.

In LIV Golf's inaugural season so far, Dustin Johnson holds the maximum points with 121 points. He is part of the 4Aces team, which has won four consecutive events in the series so far.

Dustin Johnson @DJohnsonPGA Another great win for the team! Thanks to everyone who came out this week. @LIVGolfInv Another great win for the team! Thanks to everyone who came out this week. @LIVGolfInv https://t.co/oBIBgl8Q86

Justin also won one individual event, the LIV Golf Invitational Boston in September despite not finishing in the top 10 list of the world rankings for the first time. With so much success, he leads the prize money list with $12,758,600, of which he earned $3 million from the four-team victories and $4 million by winning one individual title.

Winning the season points title comes with an $18 million bonus and Johnson is 42 points ahead of Branden Grace, who was forced to withdraw last week due to an injury. So there is a high chance of Johnson taking home $30 million at the end of the series.

Adding his $125 million LIV signing fees, his total career earnings are estimated to cross $200 million.

Justin is one of the top-ranked LIV Golf players. Greg Norman, the CEO and Commissioner of the Saudi-backed series, considers him to be the 'cornerstone' of the cash-rich league.

"He has more than lived up to his billing," Norman said, according to The Washington Post.

The LIV Invitational series is close to its conclusion with its last individual event in Saudi Arabia followed by the Team Championships in Miami, United States.

