“It's Europe versus the US, period” – Jon Rahm opposes Rory McIlroy's stance on allowing LIV golfers at Ryder Cup

After the International team’s painful loss at the Presidents Cup, all eyes are now on the upcoming Ryder Cup. Much like the Presidents Cup International side, the European team for the Ryder Cup is also under threat as a large number of its top players defected to LIV Golf. While awaiting the final verdict on whether these players will be allowed to play, Jon Rahm thinks it’s wrong to ban LIV golfers from the biannual event.

After winning the Open de Espana in Madrid, Jon Rahm came out in support of the European players at LIV Golf. He is against the suspension placed on the European players. He has now spoken against the likes of Europe’s star player Rory McIlory, who claimed that LIV defectors should not be involved in any capacity in Rome.

Speaking on the subject, Rahm stated that the Ryder Cup won’t be complete without LIV players. Proposing the right competition, he stated that the best players from both America and Europe should be allowed to play.

Speaking to the UK Telegraph at this week’s Open de Espana in Madrid, Jon Rahm said:

“The Ryder Cup is not the PGA Tour and European Tour against LIV - it's Europe versus the US, period… The best of each against the other, and for me the Ryder Cup is above all. I wish they could play but it doesn't look good.”

As it stands, LIV rebels are most likely to be barred from the US Ryder Cup, much like the Presidents Cup. Players will miss the biannual matches next year in Rome due to the indefinite suspensions placed on them by the PGA Tour, following their defection to the Saudi-backed series. As a result, the European team will be left to make some tough choices while selecting its members.

It is pertinent to note that Rahm turned down a lucrative offer from the Saudi-backed circuit to stay on the PGA Tour. Unlike his European friends, he continues to be a major presence at the PGA and DP World Tour events. However, he has been consistent in speaking against the suspension placed on the LIV defectors. His most recent comments also came in support of his side looking to beat the US team to take the coveted trophy.

Jon Rahm on LIV golfer Sergio Garcia’s situation

Interestingly, Jon Rahm’s countryman and all-time leading Ryder Cup point scorer Sergio Garcia has seemingly pulled out of the event. The LIV golfer has stepped down from consideration for the European team himself. Garcia withdrew from the DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship last month. Having been absent from the circuit, the Spaniard is now unable to play enough events to maintain his series membership without attending the upcoming Mallorca Open.

Addressing his former teammate’s sticky situation, Rahm said that Garcia could change his mind and make his way back.

He said:

“It is a complicated situation for Sergio. I understand that he decides not to play, because the last time he played a tournament on the European circuit he was not received very well, although I imagine it would be different in Mallorca. In any case, there are still days left and you can still sign up.”

Meanwhile, Garcia attended the weekend’s LIV Golf event in Thailand and is set to play the series’ next event in Saudi Arabia. Much like fellow LIV golfers, he is most likely to miss the Ryder Cup if he chooses to attend the event in Jeddah over the Mallorca Open.

