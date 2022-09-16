“Puts me in a difficult position” – When Jon Rahm raised an issue with the PGA Tour over its new changes

Jon Rahm is the latest name rumored to join LIV Golf. Rahm would indeed be a major signing for the Saudi-backed league that continues to announce new players every week. However, the Spaniard has now come forward to dismiss the claims of jumping ships.

Rahm has openly pledged his support for the PGA in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate. The Spaniard, who finished second at the DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship, has come out to state that he is staying on the PGA Tour despite rumors.

It is safe to say that he is on the American circuit’s side. However, all has not been perfect between Rahm and the PGA Tour, as he recently made an open complaint about the tour’s new changes.

What did Jon Rahm say about the PGA Tour

The PGA Tour surprised many when it announced a series of structural changes to the existing tour. One such change is the PGA’s decision to make its "top players" play in 20 events starting next year. This was welcomed by fans and many players alike. However, Jon Rahm wasn’t onboard with the idea.

Being one of the tour’s top players, Rahm said that he wasn’t a fan of the move. Speaking about the change introduced amid the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate, the golfer said that it put him in a "difficult position." The Spaniard went on to explain why the move wasn’t "player-friendly."

Rahm stated that he "wouldn’t be surprised" if the Tour decided to change the newly announced system. He was at a press conference when he was questioned about the move that centers on next year’s Ryder Cup.

Speaking after his Tour Championship second round, Rahm seemed surprised to hear more about the proposed change for the PGA Tour’s "top players." In an exchange with a reporter, Rahm asked if the "European guys" had it tough to play four for the Ryder Cup.

Rahm said:

“If we have to play all those 20, then yeah, a 100 percent. I wouldn’t be surprised if that changes, because that puts me in a difficult position having to play — if I don’t play — if I go play in Europe in the fall like I’m going to — I have to play from January until August 20 times. I think this is my 17th from January, and I don’t think I could add any more.”

He added:

“So yeah, especially with Ryder Cup and having to play four in Europe, yeah, I think it’s a bit of an ask, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they revise a bit of a rule or make an exception for some players… But if they do it for players like me and Rory [McIlroy], they might have to do it for everybody.”

Jon Rahm on LIV Golf

It is pertinent to note that Jon Rahm is a strong backer of the PGA Tour in the golf civil war. Much like fellow golfers Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel, Rahm, too, was irked by the presence of LIV golfers at the DP World Tour Championship last week.

He openly shared his views on the debate during the US Open in June, when he stated that his "heart is with the PGA Tour." The debate between the two circuits continues as the PGA Tour enters the new season.

Reports are now claiming that LIV is set to announce more players at the upcoming Chicago event. Apart from Jon Rahm, Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama are linked to LIV Golf.

