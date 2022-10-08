“I support Arsenal. Lee supports Forest” - LIV rebel Ian Poulter on the dynamics of playing golf as a team

LIV Golf claimed to "revolutionize" the sport of golf when it introduced the 54-holes series. While the short and compact structure of the series received varied reactions, one thing fans loved was the team events. LIV star Ian Poulter also appreciates the event's team structure.

Poulter has been a strong presence at LIV events since its inception. He has now opened up on the team structure that the series follows. Speaking on the Saudi-backed circuit, Poulter stated that it had made a "huge difference" to the world of golf. While outlining critical aspects of the new series, the English star said he loved the team structure that is broadly similar to other major team sports like football.

Ian Poulter plays alongside Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, and Sam Horsfield as part of the Majesticks team at LIV events. The Englishman seems to love his team as he is all praise for it despite the typical singles competition structure of golf. The 46-year-old dubbed it a "cool" change for the sport.

Speaking ahead of LIV Golf's Bangkok event, Ian Poulter said:

"I'm a football fan. I support Arsenal. Lee [Westwood] supports Forest. But we're top of the league. Just the whole aspect of following a team, whether you support Formula 1 or you support a race team or McLaren, if it's in the NBA and you follow the Orlando Magic, whatever it is, we all have a team we like to watch, and for the first time we have that ability every single time we go and play golf. That's what's cool.”

Poulter went on to emphasize his point from a fan-view perspective. He said:

"We've had so many messages on our social channels which say we love team Majesticks, so we're already starting to build the fan situation there, and hopefully we can continue that and we can have a global audience that obviously want to follow certain teams, and it gives a certain dynamic."

Further, Ian Poulter added that the team dynamics also add to the players' performance.

Ian Poulter has eyes set on finale

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series introduced the team element from the get-go. The series has all of its 48 players grouped into teams of four. Having signed for a hefty price, Ian Poulter found his way to 'Majesticks' led by Lee Westwood. The Ryder Cup stalwart, who has been a strong presence at the LIV event since its inception, seemed more than happy with his side's performance.

Thanks to Poulter and his teammates' solid campaign, the Majesticks sat third in the LIV team rankings coming into the LIV Golf event in Bangkok. The side has 57 points, which is one point more than the fourth-placed Crushers. Per the series' structure, the top four teams received a bye through to the season finale in Miami.

Speaking ahead of the event, Poulter said:

"There's many reasons to make sure you are in that bye situation… We're fully well aware, just as much as every other team is aware of how valuable that is to make sure you're in that bye position to obviously get through that quarterfinals stage… We know we're only a point ahead, and we need to maintain that and if not increase that, and we're very conscious, so thanks for reminding us."

Poulter and his team will be eyeing a solid performance to ensure a finals berth at the ongoing event in Bangkok. Notably, the side enjoyed a solid start to the event on Friday, as Poulter finished just one shot behind the day's leader Richard Bland.

