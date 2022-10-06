Why did Phil Mickelson bow out of LIV Golf v PGA Tour lawsuit? Real reason explored

LIV Golf suffered a blow in the PGA Tour vs LIV Golf fight as Phil Mickelson withdrew from the high-profile antitrust lawsuit against its rival organizer. Mickelson, the driving force for the rebel series in the debate, left the suit alongside three other players. The exit was only a few weeks after hinting at the move.

Mickelson was one of the LIV Golf series’ first signings. The 2021 PGA Tour champion soon became the face of the rebel series in their fight against the American circuit. He along with 11 other LIV golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA’s decision to suspend players following defection.

However, Mickelson’s decision to ask a federal judge to remove his name from the lawsuit made headlines.

Why did Phil Mickelson withdraw from the lawsuit?

Notably, Phil Mickelson's decision to remove his name from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour didn’t come as a surprise to many. In fact, the ace golfer had previously hinted at the move. He had addressed the escalation in the case when his employer, LIV Golf itself, joined the suit as a plaintiff. Following this, Mickelson revealed that he might opt out of the legal fight, letting LIV officials fight it.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated about two weeks ago, he talked about feeling “no longer needed” in the lawsuit. He exuded confidence in LIV Golf, which joined as a plaintiff in the suit.

Mickelson subsequently revealed that he was in the case due to the damages involved. He addressed the financial and goodwill losses that'd come as a consequence of leaving the suit midway. However, this seems to be covered by LIV at the moment.

The golfer stated:

"The only reason for me to stay in is damages, which I don't really want or need anything. I do think it's important that the players have the right to play when and where they want, when and where they qualify for. And now that LIV is a part of it, that will be accomplished if and when they win."

Following this, Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter had their names removed from the antitrust lawsuit. They followed several others who made the decision earlier. The lawsuit, filed in early August, currently has only three players — Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones — as plaintiffs.

A.J. Perez @byajperez NEW: It appears that Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter have asked to be voluntarily dismissed as plaintiffs in the LIV Golf lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour. Here are the filings. I am reaching out to now to get some context. NEW: It appears that Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter have asked to be voluntarily dismissed as plaintiffs in the LIV Golf lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour. Here are the filings. I am reaching out to now to get some context. https://t.co/ztQx9bwVwE

However, LIV’s entry as a plaintiff isn’t the only reason for his withdrawal from the suit. It is also important to note that Mickelson admitted to having felt like the legal fight was taking a toll on him.

The ace golfer, who was suspended by the PGA for allegedly recruiting players for the rebel league, stated that he was focused on “moving forward” instead of fighting the case.

In a statement, Phil Mickelson said:

“I am focused on moving forward and extremely happy to be a part of LIV, while also grateful for my time on the Tour. I am pleased that the players on Tour are finally being heard, respected, and valued and are benefitting from the changes recently implemented."

Phil Mickelson's struggles at LIV events

It is relevant to note that Mickelson has been struggling since his defection to the rebel league. The six-time major champion finished in the lower half of the 48-man field at LIV events.

His efforts off the pitch also suffered a major setback when US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman denied a temporary restraining order, allowing LIV golfers to compete in the PGA Tour events. Mickelson has openly expressed his wish to return to the American circuit as a LIV golfer.

The trial of the antitrust lawsuit, which now has LIV as a major plaintiff, is scheduled to begin in January 2024.

