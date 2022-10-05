“He'll be a part of this team in some capacity” - US captain Zach Johnson confirms Tiger Woods will be at 2023 Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods' future has been a big talking point for the golf world over the past. While the golfer hasn’t spoken about hanging up his boots, he has definitely cut down on the number of events he takes part in. Woods has played only three major events this year and has not spoken up about participating in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

While Woods is yet to reveal his stance on competing in the competition, US team captain Zach Johnson has now confirmed that the golf legend will be a part of his side.

Johnson was speaking at the year-to-go ceremonies when he opened up about Woods' status. Hinting at the possibility of playing, the US captain said that Woods will be an integral member of the US team.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods Although I am disappointed to be heading home, I had an incredible week at St Andrews celebrating 150 years of history and the game we love. I want to thank this place for all the memories it has given me, and to the fans today for having the walk up 18 be added to that list. Although I am disappointed to be heading home, I had an incredible week at St Andrews celebrating 150 years of history and the game we love. I want to thank this place for all the memories it has given me, and to the fans today for having the walk up 18 be added to that list. https://t.co/VHD93MfeSl

Opening up on whether Tiger Woods will be in Italy for next year's Ryder Cup, Zach Johnson said:

"Given who he is and what he's all about, I can tell you right now, I don't know if he'll be here next year but he'll be a part of this team in some capacity… He already is, practically.”

Johnson went on to emphasize that Woods is an integral part of the US team and added:

"I can't put this mildly - he loves the Ryder Cup. He has made it a priority of his and certainly of Team USA. He wants to be a part of it as best he can."

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods was a player on eight Ryder Cup teams and was the vice-captain of the side in 2018. That was the last Ryder Cup he participated in.

Woods is currently in rehab due to injuries sustained from a car crash in February of 2021. The ace golfer broke bones in his right leg and ankle in the crash which ruled him out of multiple events over the past year.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be held on the hilly Marco Simone course outside Rome from 29 September to 1 October.

Speaking more on Woods, Johnson said:

"Obviously, he's gone through some things as of late that make it difficult, whether it's travel or what have you, but he and I will be in constant communication… He has great ideas. He is great at encouragement, always positive."

"The beauty of where we are as Team USA is we've got some really great youth and their role model on the golf course is Tiger Woods… I don't know what's going to happen next September but you can rest assured that he will be in constant communication with our team."

The US side are favorites to win Ryder Cup with or without Tiger Woods

The US team marched to a record 19-9 rout of Europe in Whistling Straits, Wisconsin last year. The national side also won the Presidents Cup comfortably last month. Considering the strong performances, Zach Johnson is likely to favor the already existing team players for next year.

However, having Tiger Woods on the team or even on the sidelines will be a big positive for the team. It should be noted that the golfer has been active on the sidelines for the PGA Tour amid the PGA-LIV rivalry.

