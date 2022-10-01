“I'm sure that I'll look into that in the future” – When Tiger Woods opened up about a potential Ryder Cup captaincy in 2023

Tiger Woods is considered one of the greatest golfers of all time. He is the poster boy for the sport and is a household name around the world. However, the 82-time PGA Tour title winner has been in a slump for some time now.

Having suffered a major car crash in 2021, Woods is still rehabbing and is missing some important events. Fans are growing restless as Woods continues to stay away from most PGA Tour and DP World Tour events.

Following a long and illustrious career, the golfer could even hang up his boots at any time. As the player continues to rehab his leg injury, fans can only wonder if he will be on the greens for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

While this is uncertain, there was a time when Woods was even considering taking up the captaincy at the international event. Woods led the US side to victory against the Internationals at the 2019 Presidents Cup and became the favorite to take over the team at the Ryder Cup. However, he was sidelined due to his injuries.

Tiger Woods’ comment on Ryder Cup 2023 captaincy

Back in 2020, Woods supported the decision to postpone the Ryder Cup to 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, he was rumored to be taking on the role of United States captain. While Steve Stricker was named the captain for the 2021 event, Woods was being considered as a captain pick for 2023.

However, the ace golfer carefully sidestepped the discussion and stayed away from making a statement. Woods replied to a query on whether he would like to take up the captaincy and said that he hadn’t thought it through.

These comments came when the golfer was speaking ahead of the match between Europe and the USA at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, in 2021. Replying to questions over his role in the Ryder Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be played in Italy, Tiger Woods said:

“As far as captaining, we haven't looked that far. I did my captaincy last year, and it was a lot of work, and I'm sure that I'll look into that in the future.”

Tiger Woods' injury woes

It should be noted that Tiger Woods’ comment came before his car crash. Following the incident, Woods has only played around three events.

Earlier in May, Woods attempted a comeback at the PGA Tour competitions. However, he struggled with physical pain and was forced to withdraw after three rounds. He would then pull out of the 2022 US Open.

Woods also missed the Presidents Cup last month and the Sanderson Farms Championship this week. The ace golfer decided to stay home and focus on his recovery instead of flying to North Carolina and Mississippi for the events.

As he continues to struggle with the injury, fans can only wonder if the 15-time major winner will even attend the 2023 Ryder Cup.

