Will Tiger Woods participate in Sanderson Farms Championship?

US golfer Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. He has a whopping 82 PGA Tour titles to his name, tying for the top spot of the most number of wins with Sam Snead. Woods is ranked second in the highest number of Major tournament victories. In his long and illustrious career, he has played in multiple championships and tournaments.

However, he has never competed at the Sanderson Farms Championships, and he won't compete at the tournament this time, too. The championship will take place this week at the Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Mississippi.

In 2021, Tiger Woods suffered a terrible car crash, sustaining multiple injuries and a major right leg injury immediately operated on. The damage was so serious that doctors even considered amputation. Since the horrific accident, Woods has been taking his time and prioritizing recovery and recuperation.

Since the incident, he has made a couple of appearances on the greens. In May, he visibly struggled with physical pain in the PGA Tour competitions and withdrew after three rounds. He even pulled out of the 2022 US Open and gave the recently concluded Presidents Cup a miss. In the few fixtures he played in, the spark he was known for wasn't there yet.

All fans and his competitors alike must be waiting for the poster boy of golf to make his return to the course.

Who will be playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship?

Sam Greenwood at the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship - Final Round (Image via Sam Greenwood / Getty Images)

The Sanderson Farms Championship may not just yet see Tiger Woods' debut, but there is an enviable list of world-class players who will be taking on the greens this year.

Top players like Sepp Straka, Seamus Power, Harris English, and Keegan Bradley are all set to feature. Defending champion Sam Burns will, of course, be coming back to protect his prestigious title.

International team member in the recently concluded Presidents Cup, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, will also be appearing and eyeing the big prize.

But speaking of the prize, what is it this time around?

Last year the purse was $7 million, and this time it will only get better. This year's purse is a whopping $7.9 million, with the winner taking away $1,422,000!

It will surely be an exciting watch and one that no golf fan would want to miss.

