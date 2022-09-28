Tiger Woods' leg pictured after injury

US golfer Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. Rightfully so, with a whopping 82 PGA Tour titles to his name, he is tied for the top spot of the highest number of PGA victories with Sam Snead. He is also ranked second in the number of major tournament wins and holds multiple golf records.

Woods has been golf's poster boy since his professional debut in 1996. In his long and illustrious career, he has hit several bumps, too, but he has always redeemed himself. He remains an icon on the greens.

However, tragedy struck when he suffered a terrible car crash in 2021. Woods sustained multiple leg injuries, and his right leg was immediately operated on. The damage to his right leg was so gruesome that doctors reportedly considered amputation. He also had surgery for non-life threatening injuries.

Only in August 2022 did the world know just how bad Tiger Woods' right leg injury had been. In June 2022, he attended a junior golf event to see his son, Charlie, in action. While at the event, he posed for pictures with fans and young golfers. He did so without wearing the black sleeve that usually covers his leg.

One such photo took the golf world by storm when it was posted on Twitter. Pavel Anisimov took the original photo. In the photo, Tiger Woods' right leg scars looked horrific, and people saw what had only been printed in words about the extent of the injury.

The strength of Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods had made a couple of appearances in tournaments after the car accident. He visibly struggled with physical pain and had to withdraw his name from the PGA Championship in May after three rounds. He even pulled out of the US Open.

He competed a few times after the car crash, but the spark he was known for wasn't there yet. He also never mentioned what his future as a golfer would look like and had always stated that his primary focus was on recovery. He even gave the recently concluded Presidents Cup 2022 a miss.

After seeing the above picture, many marveled at Woods' strength to battle with such a horrific injury and to still compete. Pro golfer Dylan Frittelli referred to his Majors tournament appearance and said:

"Now many people will give him the props he deserves for walking around Augusta and playing as well as he did this year."

Fans were equally stunned by the determination and courage showed by Woods. They wrote:

"Man. The fact he can still compete it wild... The fact that Tiger is still competing after that accident is amazing."

Indeed, Woods deserves all the praises in the world for fighting against what everyone can only assume is horrible pain to compete in professional golf.

