“Dude, get in the cart. I want to play with you” – What Will Zalatoris would like to tell Tiger Woods

Will Zalatoris’ season ended at the BMW PGA Championship as he suffered a back injury. The young player is currently in recovery but is using the time off to let his fans know some in-depth details about his life.

Zalatoris recently gave a personal interview in which revealed that he is eyeing a matchup against legendary golfer Tiger Woods before he hangs up his boots. To make this happen, Zalatoris has urged Woods to apply for a cart exemption on the PGA Tour.

Will Zalatoris wants Tiger Woods to 'get in the cart' as the latter struggles to get around courses. Woods has difficulty walking due to a leg injury he sustained during his near-fatal car crash in 2021. The golfer has cut short the number of tournaments he has played following the injury.

Due to his injury, Tiger Woods can get permission from Tour officials to use a cart around the course but has opted not to. The ace golfer doesn’t seem too bothered by the severity of the injury and has even stated that he won’t take the cart.

Although Woods doesn’t want it, Zalatoris thinks it’s a mistake for Woods to not make use of the remedy. He recently gave an interview to journalist Graham Bensinger and opened up about his thoughts on Woods.

The American golfer said that he wished Tiger Woods had a longer career so that he gets to play against him. He also mentioned his previous experience of playing with the golfing legend.

Speaking on the In Depth with Graham Bensinger show about Tiger Woods, Will Zalatoris said:

“I would love to play with Tiger at least once before he’s done-done. I know that would be an amazing experience, cause even at the PGA I played in front of him the first two days. We had more people with us because the people would come up to our group to follow us so they could get a better look when Tiger rolls through.”

Zalatoris added:

“The part that amazes me is that he just has such a hard time walking, but man, can he still play some good golf. Tiger could get a cart if he wants to, but you know he’s never going to take it… Selfishly, I’m like ‘Dude, get in the cart, I wanna play with you.'"

Tiger Woods’ horrifying car crash

Woods was involved in a single-car rollover crash in February of 2021. The golfer crashed his SUV along the Rolling Hills Estates, just outside of Los Angeles, and the horrific images of the crash left the world stunned. Tiger Woods, however, came out of the crash largely unharmed.

Having spent weeks in the hospital, the 15-time championship winner returned to the PGA Tour a year later. The 46-year-old showcased his fighting spirit as he walked the green pitch again just a year after almost losing a leg.

