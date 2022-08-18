"It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality" - When Tiger Woods spoke about his future after a horrific car accident

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car rollover crash in February 2021. Woods, who was driving his SUV at nearly twice the 45-mph speed limit, struck a curb and crashed near the Rolling Hills Estates, just outside of Los Angeles.

The images of the crash had stunned the world. The car’s condition during the crash left everyone wondering whether Woods would ever get back to playing competitive golf again.

Woods came out of the accident largely unharmed. A year after the crash, the 15-time Major winner returned to the PGA Tour.

However, the American once revealed that he was lucky not to lose a leg in the crash. He suffered comminuted open fractures to both the tibia and the fibula in his right leg. The golfer spent around three weeks at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to recover from his injuries.

Speaking in his first in-depth interview shortly after his car accident, Tiger Woods told Golf Digest’s Henni Koyack that he wasn’t confident of playing golf full-time again. The ace golfer stated that he was ready to change his practice sessions and other routines:

“I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day—never full time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr [Ben] Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that. You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

Woods, while giving the Zoom interview from his South Florida home, went on to add that he didn’t have to compete against the best to lead a good life:

“I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life. After my back fusion, I had to climb Mt. Everest one more time. I had to do it, and I did. This time around, I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mt. Everest, and that’s OK.

"I can still participate in the game of golf. I can still, if my leg gets OK, I can still click off a tournament here or there. But as far as climbing the mountain again and getting all the way to the top, I don’t think that’s a realistic expectation of me.”

Further, Tiger Woods told the interviewer that he remembers asking for a golf club while in his hospital bed. Talking about his “frustrating” rehabilitation process, he noted that he was confident of getting back up. Woods also revealed that the prospect of being able to play with his 12-year-old son motivated him to recover quickly.

Tiger Woods' illustrious career

Tiger Woods is considered the GOAT when it comes to golf. He is the richest golfer to have ever graced the game, having amassed a net worth of over $1.7 billion. Woods remains among the world’s highest-paid athletes. He often features in conversations about legendary athletes, with the likes of Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps.

Woods has won 15 golf Majors, a record only second-best to the 18-time former great Jack Nicklaus. He also stands on par with Sam Snead for the record for most PGA Tour wins at 82 times. Even if Woods had decided to retire after the car crash, he would have still left as the biggest name in the sport.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee