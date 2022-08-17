Why did Stephen A Smith slam Tiger Woods for his comments on LIV Golf?

The LIV Golf – PGA Tour debate keeps escalating. The multimillion-dollar LIV series backed by the Saudi government has been controversial ever since its inception. However, the new series launched to rival the PGA Tour, suffered a major blow when several pro golfers began speaking against it.

The LIV Golf Series’ reputation took a hit when ace golfer Tiger Woods turned down the offer to compete at the event, reportedly dismissing an offer worth around a billion dollars. Following this, Woods openly spoke against the controversial series and those backing it.

Speaking about the Saudi-backed series, Woods said that he 'didn’t understand it'. The PGA champion also slammed fellow golfers who accepted a paycheck to play in the LIV series.

Accusing the players of ‘turning their backs’ on the PGA Tour, Woods said that the new series was not in the 'best interest' of the sport. ESPN’s Stephen A Smith has now launched an attack on Woods for his support of the PGA Tour.

Stephen A Smith slams Woods for rallying support for PGA

Smith returned to television screens on Monday after his six-week break due to shoulder surgery. Only a day after his return, Smith revealed that he has strong views on the ongoing LIV Golf – PGA Tour debate.

Commenting on the issue, Smith said that he is 'disgusted' by Tiger Woods rallying behind the PGA against the Saudi-backed league.

Speaking about Woods’ support for the PGA Tour in the ongoing battle, Stephen A Smith said:

“I’m disgusted by it. Let me explain why. The United States government, their number two trade partner, from what I’ve read, is Saudi Arabia... I don’t know. But I’m pretty sure it’s safe to say US corporations doing big business with Saudi Arabia and suddenly individuals are looking to get paid and everybody is in an uproar?”

Smith went on to explain the American 'economic principle of competition' and added that Tiger Woods was speaking against the idea of competition. Smith said:

“I thought this was America. I thought we were a capitalistic society. I thought competition breeds greatness for us. That’s what I thought. Tiger Woods is sitting there acting like the PGA should be the only game in town. When do we say that? Now, granted if you’re the only game in town, you’re the only game in town. We see it in USFL and we see Arena Football but we know it’s the NFL and then everybody else.”

“This is different... You got Tiger Woods supporting, feeling like players betrayed the PGA. What do you owe the PGA? Show the PGA, you work you produce, you go out there and you earn your money. They don’t pay everybody. Winners get paid. Losers don’t necessarily get paid… I’m addressing principle, meaning American principle.”

Stephen A Smith went on to state that individual players who want to compete under the LIV umbrella should not be targeted.

Tiger Woods claimed players 'turned their backs' on PGA

Woods recently claimed that players were wrong to compete in the LIV series instead of the PGA Tour. The PGA’s richest golfer said:

"I just don’t understand it. What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practice? What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt?"

"You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They’re playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different."

It is pertinent to note that the controversy over the LIV Golf series blew up after players like 2021 PGA Tour champion Phil Mickelson joined the competition.

The PGA later announced its decision to suspend all players who featured in the maiden season of the Saudi-backed league. In response, the golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the suspension, which failed.

