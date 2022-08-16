"He's the only one that believed in us; Welcome back, Stephen A" - Warriors owner Joe Lacob welcomes back Stephen A. Smith with hilarious message

Stephen A. Smith was back on the air Monday, returning from a six-week absence due to shoulder surgery. His colleagues welcomed back the colorful ESPN personality on "First Take." Golden State Warriors' majority owner Joe Lacob also welcomed him back.

In the video below, someone wakes Lacob by telling him "First Take" is on. The Warriors owner was initially uninterested but became ecstatic when he heard that Smith was back and healthy.

"He’s back? Stephen A. is back?" Lacob said. "He's the only one that believed in us. Welcome back, Stephen A."

Smith underwent shoulder surgery in July and returned to work on Monday. He picked the Warriors to win the championship two games into the season last October. He also stuck with his pick throughout the season as Golden State won it all.

"If Klay Thompson comes back healthy, the Warriors might win it all," Smith said back in October. "I really mean it, I'm not playing with anybody. ... I'm just looking at this roster right now. The Warriors may win it all. They may win it all this year."

After the Warriors won their fourth championship in eight years, Smith picked them to win it all again next season. He believes that Steph Curry will carry Golden State to a fifth title. He explained that Curry will likely still be in his prime and will continue to torch teams in the NBA.

"I got the Warriors repeating. They are winning the NBA championship again next year," Smith said. "This time next year, Steph Curry will surpass LeBron James and he will have five. He will tie Kobe Bryant. He will surpass Shaquille O'Neal."

"Steph ain't going to fade. The brother is in shape. I don't know how he's doing it. I've got to find that out because the brother is doing some things. He looked like he had more energy than dudes 10 years younger than him."

Stephen A. Smith comes back with a bang

Stephen A. Smith at the 2021 NBA Finals - Game Three

Stephen A. Smith returned to ESPN with a bang on Monday. Hosting "First Take," he wore a bright orange suit and glided through the Hudson River on a boat. Co-host Molly Querim got seasick at one point. NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin was also present.

After missing six weeks with a shoulder injury, Smith is back to talk about the NBA and the NFL. He quickly discussed Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets. He said Simmons would be back next season while urging Nets owner Joe Tsai to keep Kevin Durant.

Smith also gave his take on the Deshaun Watson situation in the NFL. And it wouldn't be complete without Smith talking trash about the Dallas Cowboys. He criticized the Cowboys' loss to the Denver Broncos in their first preseason game.

