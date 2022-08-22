"It’s more important for me to be with my kids" - When Tiger Woods opened up on the possibility of quitting golf due to injuries

Tiger Woods is the biggest name in golf. The athlete is considered a GOAT by many. It is pertinent to note that Woods continues to be at the top of his game at the age of 46. However, it is intriguing that the player never predicted he could have such a long career.

The longevity of Tiger Woods’ illustrious career is one of the things that makes him a legend. Raised to be a champion by his father, Woods started golfing as a child prodigy. Woods turned pro in 1996 at the age of 20. The ace golfer went on to win his first Masters the following year. Woods has been one of the most dominant athletes ever since.

However, it was never easy for Tiger Woods. Much like aging athletes, Woods has also had his share of troubles with injuries in the past. The PGA Tour champion even pondered the idea of hanging up his boots at the age of 39.

While speaking in an interview ahead of his 40th birthday, Woods revealed that he wouldn’t complain if he couldn’t continue in the sport.

According to the athlete, he had already achieved greatness at 40 and was waiting to spend time with his family. During the interview, Woods spoke in detail of his thoughts on his record-setting career and said that he had been in the game for a long time. Having completed two decades of pro-golfing by then, Woods said it was more important for him to be with his kids than the game.

Speaking in a rare one-on-one interview with TIME, a 39-year-old Tiger Woods said:

“I’ve done a lot more in the game than I ever thought I could. And to be in my 30s, and to have done this much? I never would have foreseen that.”

Woods went on to state that it’s “frightening” that he had already won 14 majors by the time he was 32. Having mentioned that he had “a good run,” Woods said that he wouldn’t be “so uptight” about hanging up his boots due to injuries:

“Put it this way. It’s not what I want to have happen, and it’s not what I’m planning on having happen. But if it does, it does. I’ve reconciled myself to it. It’s more important for me to be with my kids. I don’t know how I could live with myself not being able to participate in my kids’ lives like that. That to me is special. Now I know what my dad felt like when we’d go out there and play nine holes in the dark.”

Tiger Woods’ horrifying car crash

Tiger Woods survived a major single-car rollover crash in February 2021. Woods met with the accident while driving his SUV along the Rolling Hills Estates, just outside of Los Angeles. His car hit the curb and rolled over to the side of the road. The horrific images of the crash left the world scared for the ace golfer.

However, Woods once again proved to be a fighter. He came out largely unharmed from the incident. Showcasing his fighting spirit, the 15-time championship winner returned to the PGA Tour a year later.

After Woods spent around three weeks at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, many lauded his path to recovery. The golfer’s quick recovery shows that the 46-year-old doesn’t have a plan to quit the game anytime soon.

Edited by Piyush Bisht