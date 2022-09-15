“President McIlroy sounds good” – How fans reacted to Will Zalatoris’ call to make Rory McIlroy President of USA

Will Zalatoris’ season came to a halt at the BMW PGA Championship as he sustained a back injury during the third round. The 26-year-old is currently in recovery.

However, he took the time to let his fans know him in-depth by giving a personal interview. Thanks to the interview, we now know that Zalatoris would vote for Rory McIlroy if he ever ran for the US presidential election.

Zalatoris was catapulting to the top of the FedExCup standings before suffering a season-ending injury. He recently gave an interview to journalist Graham Bensinger on his show and spoke openly about LIV Golf.

The golfer, who was once rumored to be considering an offer from LIV Golf, bashed the new series and its players. Will Zalatoris also went on to laud Rory McIlroy, who has become the face of the PGA in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate.

Even though they haven’t had the chance to play together, Zalatoris heaped praise on McIlroy and said that the Irish golfer was among the 'most intelligent' people he had met.

DS Automobiles Italian Open 2022 - Previews

Speaking on the In Depth with Graham Bensinger show, he said:

“If Rory was born in the United States, I’d vote him for president because he’s just one of the most intelligent, well-spoken, introspective people I’ve ever met. I loved him growing up, watching him play, but now that I’ve gotten to know him and see how he’s been such a good custodian of the game, it’s so cool. We’re lucky to have a guy like that around.”

He added:

“He just thinks of the general interests… I guarantee you 75% of the guys on Tour probably look at what Rory says, and then they just try to put it in their own words just because it’s just so well thought out and well said. So, he’s always got my vote.”

How social media reacted to Zalatoris' ‘Rory McIlroy for President' comment

Unsurprisingly, the comment got a mixed reaction from fans. While many seemingly enjoyed the call to make Rory McIlroy the US President, a few others dubbed it as being cringe. Here are some of the reactions:

The Sears @JSears68 @NUCLRGOLF

does that disqualify Rory from Team Europe?

or actually might just disqualify Will from Team USA @rydercupusa @SI_Golf If @WillZalatoris would vote Rory McIlroy @McIlroyRory for US President...does that disqualify Rory from Team Europe?or actually might just disqualify Will from Team USA@rydercupusa @NUCLRGOLF @SI_Golf If @WillZalatoris would vote Rory McIlroy @McIlroyRory for US President...does that disqualify Rory from Team Europe?or actually might just disqualify Will from Team USA 😁 @rydercupusa

Not all comments were harmless. A few came forward to slam Rory McIlroy. One user even said that the Irishman 'would run for office if he thought he could make money from it'.

Lee Decent @decent1_lee @GolfDigest @McIlroyRory @WillZalatoris If president, he will realise how much he has to deal with Saudi Arabia, then he will look like a total hypocrite, but wait, he is they already. @GolfDigest @McIlroyRory @WillZalatoris If president, he will realise how much he has to deal with Saudi Arabia, then he will look like a total hypocrite, but wait, he is they already.

Jake Million @mjohnamerican @GolfDigest @McIlroyRory @WillZalatoris Bad choice, Willy. What kind of man accepts an invitation to play golf with the President, then a short time later bad mouths his policies. If Rory disagreed do not accept the invitation. @GolfDigest @McIlroyRory @WillZalatoris Bad choice, Willy. What kind of man accepts an invitation to play golf with the President, then a short time later bad mouths his policies. If Rory disagreed do not accept the invitation.

the Whiz @mjrizzo25 @iMooSe_KNuCKLeS @GolfDigest @WillZalatoris @McIlroyRory Because he has no life experiences!!He’s 26!! Great if he wants to vote for Rory for PGA commish but for President, c’mon man! @iMooSe_KNuCKLeS @GolfDigest @WillZalatoris @McIlroyRory Because he has no life experiences!!He’s 26!! Great if he wants to vote for Rory for PGA commish but for President, c’mon man!

Andy @Andy02791575 @GolfDigest @WillZalatoris . #pgatour #LIVGolfChicago @McIlroyRory Poor Will, those comments will be a constant source of ridicule in the not too distant future @GolfDigest @WillZalatoris @McIlroyRory Poor Will, those comments will be a constant source of ridicule in the not too distant future 😂. #pgatour #LIVGolfChicago

All eyes are on Rory McIlroy, the face of the PGA in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf rivalry. McIlroy, who resisted the financial gains of joining the Saudi-backed series, has continually slammed players who did choose LIV Golf.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar