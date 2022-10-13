LIV Golf Jeddah: Schedule, field of players, prize money and more

After successful events in the UK, USA and Thailand, LIV Golf is now heading to Saudi Arabia for its final stop of the season.

The inaugural season of the Saudi-backed series will end with the event at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah. It's scheduled to be held from October 14-16 and will feature the series’ top players.

Jeddah will be the final stop of the regular LIV Golf season before it heads to the US for the team championship event. The event in Jeddah also stands out, as it will be the first time LIV golfers will be playing in back-to-back weeks.

The event is expected to be the series’ best yet, as it will be held in Saudi Arabia, the series’ home country.

LIV Golf Jeddah: Preview

After an exciting tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, LIV golfers are now on their way to Jeddah.

It's pertinent to note that the individual championship was won by Dustin Johnson in Bangkok. Others will be playing for the remaining spots on the leaderboard at the upcoming event in Jeddah. Meanwhile, players will also look to boost their teams’ chances of qualifying for the Team Championship in Miami.

The event in Jeddah will have the same $25 million prize purse, with the winner set to get $4 million. Dustin Johnson bagged $18 million last week as a bonus for winning the individual championship. The two-time Major winner collected the final prize after finishing in the top ten in all the LIV Golf events contested.

The LIV Golf Boston title winner also led his team, the 4 Aces, to the top spot in the rankings. He will now look to conclude the inaugural season by winning the team championship.

Players at LIV Golf Jeddah

Having played six events till date, the LIV Golf teams finally seem to have become settled. Players are no longer swapped every event week, and the field seems set.

Unlike the first three events, the event in Bangkok saw just one change, with Japanese player Hideto Tanihara replacing Spaniard David Puig. The field in Jeddah is expected to remain unchanged from the one in Bangkok.

LIV Golf Jeddah field:

Abraham Ancer

Anirban Lahiri

Bernd Wiesberger

Branden Grace

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Cameron Smith

Cameron Tringale

Carlos Ortiz

Charl Schwartzel

Charles Howell III

Chase Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

Graeme McDowell

Harold Varner III

Henrik Stenson

Hideto Tanihara

Hudson Swafford

Ian Poulter

James Piot

Jason Kokrak

Jediah Morgan

Joaquin Niemann

Kevin Na

Laurie Canter

Lee Westwood

Louis Oosthuizen

Marc Leishman

Martin Kaymer

Matt Jones

Matthew Wolff

Pat Perez

Patrick Reed

Paul Casey

Peter Uihlein

Phachara Khongwatmai

Phil Mickelson

Richard Bland

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Sam Horsfield

Scott Vincent

Sergio Garcia

Shaun Norris

Sihwan Kim

Talor Gooch

Turk Pettit

Wade Ormsby

Player Standings

Dustin Johnson (121) Branden Grace (79) Patrick Reed (76) Cameron Smith (56) Charl Schwartzel (55) Carlos Ortiz (50) Matthew Wolff (50) Peter Uihlein (49) Louis Oosthuizen (49) Talor Gooch (49) Sergio Garcia (44) Joaquin Niemann (42) Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (41) Henrik Stenson (40) Paul Casey (40)

Team Standings

4 Aces (140) Crushers (80) Stinger (72) Fireballs (69) Majesticks (59) Torque (34) Iron Heads (32) Smash (30) Hy Flyers (29) Cleeks (20) Punch (16) Niblicks (13)

Following the event in Jeddah, the top four teams will receive a bye to the Team Championship at the Trump National Doral in Miami later this month.

