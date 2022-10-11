LIV Golf rumored to introduce cuts, expand to 72 holes to meet OWGR standards

LIV Golf’s struggle for Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) continues. With its latest "strategic alliance" with the MENA Tour (Middle East and Africa) falling on the front, the Saudi-backed series is now being forced to look at other avenues.

Currently, LIV Golf is reportedly in advanced talks to start adding cuts to their events. To meet the OWGR requirements, the controversial series is being said to try new changes to its original structure, beginning with its event in Saudi Arabia.

As per rumors, LIV Golf is considering expanding the 54-hole structure of the sport to 72 holes.The rumors picked up when golf reporter Hugo Costa confirmed the rebel series’ intentions to change up its event for the players.

According to Costa, LIV are looking to implement a cut element for their forthcoming event in Jeddah. As per the report, the series has been struggling with the inclusion of its players in the OWGR system. Players on the rebel league have been in discussions to revert the event to 72 holes from the inaugural season’s third event in Bedminster, held in July. The Saudi-backed series seems to have given in to thought and has reportedly agreed to try out an extension of its event.

This comes just weeks after LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman reiterated that he had no plans to change the existing series. Speaking about his new series being out of the points system, Norman had stated that he would not change its format. However, the OWGR’s dismissal of LIV playing its events with fields limited to 48 players on an invite-only basis seems to have made everyone reconsider the decision.

As per the latest report, Norman and his side are considering introducing a cut for players at the event, while extending the event to 72 holes. It is set to be tried out at the Jeddah event scheduled to be played at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club from October 14-16.

LIV Golf-MENA Tour link up put 'under review' by OWGR

It is pertinent to note that the move from LIV comes only days after it announced its "strategic alliance" with the MENA Tour. The Saudi-backed series joined hands with the Dubai-based golf tour recognized by OWGR for its players to earn ranking points. However, the move didn’t go as expected.

The MENA Tour−LIV link up was put “under review” by OWGR. This meant that LIV golfers were being deprived of points at the Jeddah event as well.

It is also noteworthy that the PGA Tour has indefinitely suspended all LIV golfers from participating in its events. An antitrust lawsuit was filed by the rebel golfers against the American circuit for their actions against them.

Earlier last week, numerous LIV stars including Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson came out to slam the world ranking governing body following their continued denial to consider LIV’s application for inclusion in the points. As of now, rebel players will have to keep waiting for a decision on the matter.

