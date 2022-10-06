LIV Golf finds a way for its players to earn World Ranking points

After a successful outing in Chicago, the newly introduced LIV Golf is now heading to Bangkok for its sixth event of the season. As the Saudi-backed series moves to the business end of its inaugural season, it has now found a way to ensure ranking points for its players.

LIV Golf's top names recently grew impatient over the ranking points system and wrote to the Board of Directors of the Official World Golf Ranking demanding their inclusion in the system. Despite the letter, officials are yet to review the Saudi-backed circuit’s application for accreditation. As a result, the controversial series has now tried another avenue for its players to earn OWGR points by announcing a strategic alliance with the MENA Tour, a Dubai-based golf tour recognized by the OWGR.

LIV Golf announces strategic alliance with the MENA Tour

The MENA Tour (short for Middle East and North Africa) announced its partnership with LIV Golf on Wednesday. According to tour officials, the two series will now work in collaboration for the betterment of one another. In simple terms, the partnership with MENA, which already has OWGR accreditation, will allow LIV golfers to attain ranking points without LIV’s application being approved.

The MENA–LIV Golf alliance comes as a major development for the Saudi-backed series. The series, which has been looking for a way to ensure ranking points for its players, seems to have found the perfect loophole. As per the alliance, all of the rebel series players are now part of MENA, which allows them to gain ranking points starting immediately.

The LIV event in Bangkok, Thailand will be the first event in collaboration with MENA, and all 48 golfers competing at Stonehill Golf Course will be eligible for official world ranking points.

LIV golfers’ demand for OWGR points

It is pertinent to note that the latest development comes only weeks after LIV golfers wrote to the OWGR governing board chairman, Peter Dawson, demanding action. Rebel players urged golf-ranking body officials to recognize the breakaway series and allow points for them. Penning the letter, the golfers dubbed the existing system as being "invalid" without them.

LIV Golf players, in the letter, mentioned that many of them previously held the top spot in the OWGR. They called the series’ exclusion from the system as being “unfair”. Furthermore, the players noted that the newly introduced controversial series "earned its place" in the golf system and accused the officials of working on the PGA Tour that was attempting to paint LIV as “the antagonist”.

The letter signed by 48 LIV golfers read:

“An OWGR without LIV would be incomplete and inaccurate, the equivalent of leaving Belgium, Argentina, and England out of the FIFA rankings… Some 23 tours are integrated into the OWGR universe, and LIV has earned its place among them. Four LIV golfers have held the number-one position on the OWGR. LIV’s roster includes 21 of the last 51 winners of the four majors. The level of competition at the average LIV event is at least equal to that at the average PGA Tour event. We know because we’ve played in both.”

It further read:

“Four of the eight members have connections to the PGA Tour, which unfortunately views LIV Golf as an antagonist. Other members of the Board have made unfairly harsh remarks about LIV. The current overwrought environment makes your own judgment crucial… We call on you to render a positive decision quickly – for the benefit of the integrity of the rankings, the game and all of us who love the sport.”

While OWGR officials are yet to give a proper response to the players’ demand, LIV has now found an easier way to get its players to get ranking points.

