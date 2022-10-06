What is MENA Tour, that has formed an alliance with LIV Golf?

In a major development in the golf world, the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) Tour on Wednesday, October 6, announced a strategic alliance with LIV Golf.

The Saud-backed series, which has been on the lookout for collaborations to improve its existing structure, seems to have found the perfect partner in MENA.

LIV is set to hold its sixth event over the weekend in Bangkok, Thailand. The series’ Asian debut will be the first event in collab with MENA. As part of the deal, the controversial series has now confirmed that all players competing at Stonehill Golf Course will be qualifying for official world ranking points.

What is MENA Tour? Why is collaborating with LIV Golf?

The MENA Tour is a Dubai-based golf tour recognized by the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). Originally launched in 2011, the MENA Tour holds 54-hole events. The events from the tour are primarily hosted across the Middle East, North Africa and Asia.

The series also acts as a pathway for players into the Asian Tour and Asian Development Tour. The tour received its official recognition in 2016 and has been a major stop for golfers ever since.

The LIV Invitational series, which was looking for ways to get OWGR points for its players, is now becoming part of it. The alliance between LIV and MENA is set to boost the MENA Tour’s development programs. The collaboration also means that all LIV golfers are now part of the MENA Tour. Players will immediately qualify for OWGR points.

Both LIV and MENA Tour officials confirmed the alliance through a press release. Atul Khosla, the President and COO of LIV Golf, said in a statement:

“We are taking this mutually beneficial action to support the game at the developmental level and because of the importance and fairness of LIV golfers qualifying for OWGR points.

"We’re pleased to create pathways that give more opportunities for young players, while also giving fans rankings that include all the world’s best golfers.”

Meanwhile, MENA Tour Commissioner David Spencer claimed that the alliance with the Saudi-backed league would enhance the opportunities of golfers on both sides.

He said in a statement:

“This is a very exciting day for the MENA Tour and our players… Through this alliance, our players will now have enhanced playing opportunities and stronger pathways. This is great news for the future of many young players on our Tour.”

It is pertinent to note that the alliance will come into immediate action. Following the collab, LIV Golf Bangkok and the opening event of the 2022/23 MENA Tour season will be submitted to OWGR. The final field rating and winners’ points are expected to be confirmed by the points regulating authority.

This will be the first time the LIV golfers will be awarded any ranking points since their defection to the Saudi-backed league.

The MENA-LIV alliance announcement comes only weeks after LIV golfers penned a letter to OWGR chairman Peter Dawson demanding ranking points for their series.

All 48 players who competed at LIV's Chicago event signed the letter. However, there was no further action in the matter. Now that the players are part of the MENA Tour, OWGR officials will be forced to give points.

