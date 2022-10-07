“It's supposed to be a non-biased organization” – Dustin Johnson takes a jibe at OWGR amid LIV Golf’s points fiasco

LIV Golf recently announced its ‘strategic alliance’ with the MENA Tour (Middle East and Africa). The Saudi-backed series joined hands with the Dubai-based golf tour recognized by the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) to help its players earn ranking points. This was the latest move from the controversial series in its fight to earn points.

Since its inception in June, the Saudi-backed series has been in battle with OWGR officials for recognition. They are yet to succeed. While the recent move to join hands with the OWGR-recognized MENA Tour also seems like a failure, players and LIV fans can only wonder if they will ever be inducted into the ranking points system.

Dustin Johnson argues for ranking points for LIV Golf

Several players in recent weeks have come out to speak for LIV golf. Golfers, including both LIV and PGA Tour players, have openly said that the newly introduced series deserves to be accredited with ranking points. One of these players is LIV star Dustin Johnson. Much like his fellow golfers, Johnson has also openly spoken out for his series' consideration in the ranking system.

Johnson arrived in Bangkok, Thailand last week to participate in LIV Golf’s second-last event of the season. Speaking to the media ahead of the event, he pondered on the subject of missing out on OWGR points. Johnson reiterated his employer's statement when he said that he and his fellow rebel players 'deserve ranking points' despite the officials’ contradicting opinion.

The 2020 Masters champion took a jibe at OWGR and argued that it must keep an unbiased stance on the matter. Speaking just hours before the Official World Golf Ranking’s decision to turn down LIV’s points request for this week's LIV event in Bangkok, Dustin Johnson said:

“It's supposed to be a non-biased organization [OWGR], so we are playing golf, competing with some of the best golfers in the world, so yes, we should be awarded points. Will they do that? Hopefully. Like I said, I think we deserve them, and hopefully we'll get them."

It is pertinent to note that Dustin Johnson was ranked world number 13 when he agreed to join LIV. Ever since his defection from the PGA Tour to the new series, Johnson has dropped 10 places and currently sits at 23. The stat is alarming for the golfer, who wishes to participate in multiple international events.

Dustin Johnson @DJohnsonPGA Excited to get going with the team this week. Can't wait to see the Chicago fans. @LIVGolfInv Excited to get going with the team this week. Can't wait to see the Chicago fans. @LIVGolfInv https://t.co/unqoYzZUDy

It is also noteworthy that all LIV golfers, including Johnson, have been suspended from the PGA Tour and thus stand little to no chance of earning back the spots they have lost in the world rankings. With the MENA Tour−LIV link up being “under review”, LIV golfers are most likely to be deprived of points at Jeddah as well.

Here’s what OWGR said in its statement:

"Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) received a communication from the MENA... The communication detailed significant changes to the MENA Tour’s membership structure along with an outline of the initial series of tournaments in the 2022/23 MENA Tour season... OWGR notes that the first two tournaments in this series appeared to be the same as the LIV Golf Invitational Series tournaments in Bangkok and Jeddah... Notice of these changes given by the MENA Tour is insufficient to allow OWGR to conduct the customary necessary review ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok (7-9 October) and LIV Invitational Jeddah (14-16 October)."

Now, all LIV golfers, including the players who penned a letter to OWGR, will have to wait for the final verdict on whether they will get world ranking points from playing in the Saudi-backed series alone.

Poll : 0 votes