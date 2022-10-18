How many teams will qualify for LIV Golf’s team championship? All about the season-ending finale

The controversial LIV Golf series will head to Trump Doral in Miami for the season-ending team championship that will take place from October 27 to 30.

The Saudi-backed tournament recently concluded its Asian leg in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and will now return to the US.

According to the format of the team championships, 12 four-man teams will clash against each other for the $16 million winners cash prize. The teams will be seeded from one to twelve.

While the top four seeded teams will receive a bye to the quarterfinals, the remaining eight teams will fight it out in the qualifying rounds.

The seeding will be determined by a closest-to-the-pin shootout by the team captains. It will take place immediately after the team players are drafted.

How will the qualifying rounds work in the LIV Golf team championships?

Team 4 Aces and Greg Norman at the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago - Day Three (Image via Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The format of the upcoming LIV Golf team championships, to be held in Trump Doral, Miami, was revealed in September. The initial team qualification will be based on the seedings.

The team seeding will also play a pivotal role in the qualifying rounds. The fifth-seeded team will have the opportunity to choose its opponent. The second-seeded team will follow, then the third and the fourth. Losing teams will be eliminated after each round.

The contests will include two individual match-play contests and one pairs match-play contest. Every match is worth one point. Sudden-death playoffs will pose as tiebreakers, and the team captains will select two players to compete for them.

LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman will exempt as many as 12 players to compete in the team championships. The next 24 golfers will be decided upon by the leading players in the individual rankings who have taken part in at least four regular-season tournaments.

The remaining 12 spots will be secured by the highest-ranked players in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) as of October 17. However, their selection is only valid if they have competed in at least three LIV Golf events.

The team championship runner-up will receive $10 million, and the second runner-up will secure $8 million. Even the teams that bounce on the first day will receive $1 million.

