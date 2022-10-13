“Arrogant representative of professional golf” – Fans react to Dustin Johnson’s sarcastic comment on ‘regretting’ the move to LIV

Dustin Johnson bagged a whopping $18 million bonus for winning LIV Golf’s individual championship. The American golfer won the title with 121 points from six events. With one event to go, the two-time majors winner took his total earnings from the series to nearly $31 million.

Following the win, Johnson took a jibe at the PGA Tour. The former world no.1, who was the third-highest earning golfer on the PGA Tour, jokingly said that he “really regretted” moving to LIV Golf. The golfer said that he “thought” about his move to the Saudi-backed series every night.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Dustin Johnson said:

"We talked about this yesterday. I really regret my decision to come here. It's just so terrible. I'm sitting there last night thinking about it. It was really bothering me a lot. Yeah, just can't get over it."

Johnson, who defected from the PGA Tour to LIV in June, was being sarcastic. The golfer, who reportedly bagged $125 million as a signing bonus from the new series, sent his fellow golfers into a laughing fit with the comments.

The 38-year-old’s sarcastic comments made the room of media personnel and fellow golfer Harold Varner III laugh. However, it didn’t seem to sit well with the PGA Tour fans.

Reacting to the comments, several fans of the American tour came out to bash Johnson. Many targeted him for disrespecting his former series, while others accused him of being greedy. Dubbing him as being "arrogant," a few fans also schooled Johnson about his past on the PGA Tour.

Mary Ann.Fisher @ladygolfer72 @LIVGolfLatest Dustin Johnson is a sarcastic, arrogant representative of professional golf. It’s my opinion, the PGA tour is better without him and his LIV buddies! @LIVGolfLatest Dustin Johnson is a sarcastic, arrogant representative of professional golf. It’s my opinion, the PGA tour is better without him and his LIV buddies!

Backyardshanty.com @Backyardshanty @ladygolfer72 @LIVGolfLatest 98% of the LIV guys are on the downside of their careers. They are still good and they can still win, but none of their "STARS" are ripping of a streak of multiple WINS or even TOP 5's on the #PGAtour . So they took the money. Only #PatPerez has the guts to admit it. @ladygolfer72 @LIVGolfLatest 98% of the LIV guys are on the downside of their careers. They are still good and they can still win, but none of their "STARS" are ripping of a streak of multiple WINS or even TOP 5's on the #PGAtour. So they took the money. Only #PatPerez has the guts to admit it.

Riggie711 @riggie711 Dustin Johnson doesn’t sound like he regrets ditching PGA Tour for LIV Golf. Why would he regret it when he values money over moral values? Dustin Johnson doesn’t sound like he regrets ditching PGA Tour for LIV Golf. Why would he regret it when he values money over moral values?

Jim Newton @JimNewt30910713 @flushingitgolf Dustin Johnson’s winnings on Liv is a joke. The only value is the money. There is no other redemming value. Liv is making a joke out of professional golf. He played in five tournaments. 54 holes each, shotgun start, drinks on every hole, shorts for attire, team play it is just $$ @flushingitgolf Dustin Johnson’s winnings on Liv is a joke. The only value is the money. There is no other redemming value. Liv is making a joke out of professional golf. He played in five tournaments. 54 holes each, shotgun start, drinks on every hole, shorts for attire, team play it is just $$

Gordon Armstrong @GordonIanArmst1

All you can come up with is how much money he’s earned, not even the usual fairytale you and Greg No mates tell about growing the game around the world, bull @LIVGolfUpdates Well done Dustin Johnson for being the LIV individual golfer of the year, totally embarrassing tbh.All you can come up with is how much money he’s earned, not even the usual fairytale you and Greg No mates tell about growing the game around the world, bull @LIVGolfUpdates Well done Dustin Johnson for being the LIV individual golfer of the year, totally embarrassing tbh.All you can come up with is how much money he’s earned, not even the usual fairytale you and Greg No mates tell about growing the game around the world, bull 💩

Meanwhile, some also came in support of the LIV golfer. Amid constant attacks from PGA Tour fans, a few lauded Johnson for his financial achievements from the series.

Mr Topes Golf @MrTopesGolf



#DustinJohnson #DustinjohnsonLIVgolf Dustin Johnson just got won an $18 million dollar bonus for winning LIV's season-long individual title! Not bad for four months of work. Dustin Johnson just got won an $18 million dollar bonus for winning LIV's season-long individual title! Not bad for four months of work. 🙌 🙌#DustinJohnson #DustinjohnsonLIVgolf https://t.co/nvH2ujdCXZ

helaire @helaire @Zigmanfreud You were right about Dustin Johnson and his LIV golf decision. Just saw his earnings. @Zigmanfreud You were right about Dustin Johnson and his LIV golf decision. Just saw his earnings. 🔥

david forgione @forgioned24 @ladygolfer72 @LIVGolfLatest He's at top of the game. He was already wealthy beyond any dreams; he married into a wealthy family; now he's richer. Wiser? not so much I'd bet but who cares. @ladygolfer72 @LIVGolfLatest He's at top of the game. He was already wealthy beyond any dreams; he married into a wealthy family; now he's richer. Wiser? not so much I'd bet but who cares.

Steve Kerwin @stevekerwin7 @LIVGolfUpdates Prior to #LIVGolf Graeme McDowell, Dustin Johnson *2 and Harold Varner III all won events here in the past. Don’t remember the negative feedback back then. Selective memories in support of a Monohan narrative at work. @LIVGolfInv poor sad individuals. @LIVGolfUpdates Prior to #LIVGolf Graeme McDowell, Dustin Johnson *2 and Harold Varner III all won events here in the past. Don’t remember the negative feedback back then. Selective memories in support of a Monohan narrative at work. @LIVGolfInv poor sad individuals.

Dustin Johnson's total earnings from LIV

With his win, it’s safe to say that Dustin Johnson has made the most of his move to the Saudi-backed league. More golfers are likely to consider a jump to LIV by looking at the American golfer’s riches. As per reports, he has earned around $155 million dollars from LIV Golf so far.

Thanks to LIV’s payment-per-event structure, Johnson won more than $12.7 million coming into last week’s Bangkok event. The golfer took his earnings to $31 million with the championship win.

This came on top of the reported $125 million signing bonus he received, making him the most successful golfer on the LIV roster. He is rumored to have overtaken Phil Mickelson as the highest earning golfer in LIV Golf.

To put things into perspective, Dustin Johnson had won only $75 million playing on the PGA Tour throughout his career. He was behind ace golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on the PGA’s earnings chart.

Johnson’s $18 million championship bonus is the same amount Rory McIlroy earned for winning the PGA Tour’s season-long FedEx Cup title. Johnson won the same after just six events, with one to spare.

With such hefty paychecks on offer, the golf world must be ready to see more golfers defect to the series from the PGA Tour.

