How much money does Cameron Smith’s caddie make? Earnings explored

Australian golfer Cameron Smith has won multiple titles on the PGA Tour, including the 2022 Open Championship. He also won the 2022 Players Championship.

He made headlines this year with his decision to leave the PGA Tour and join the controversial LIV Golf series. Since joining, he has won the Chicago edition and is currently ranked 10th in the individual standings.

His Kiwi caddy, Sam Pinfold, has been caddying for Smith since 2015. He first started working with him in the final two rounds of the 2014 New Zealand Open when his original player didn't make the cut.

Ever since, the duo has been working together, and given Smith's performance, it is definitely working well. In 2022, Smith won the Players Championship. As caddies have a share in the player's tournament winnings, generally 10 percent, Pinfold won an estimated $500,000 from the victory.

Sam Pinfold is one of the richest caddies, with an estimated pay range of $8k- $12k. His net worth is reportedly around $5 million.

How did Cameron Smith's caddy, Sam Pinfold, start his career?

Cameron Smith and Sam Pinfold at The 150th Open - Day Four (Image via Harry How/Getty Images)

Kiwi caddy Sam Pinfold initially started working as a part-time caddy. As his reputation in the field grew, he switched to being a full-time caddy.

He spoke about his journey with the NZ golf magazine:

"I would be in the US for 8 to 9 months at a time and then come home and find a job for 3 or 4 months to rebuild the bank account before I headed away on another season caddying,"

Pinfold later made the decision to move to the PGA Tour and be on the big stage:

"But in 2013, I made the decision to move to the PGA Tour. I was seeing many of my mates doing well and five years on the Nationwide Tour had been a great apprenticeship and training ground and I wanted to be on the big stage,"

His reputation grew on the PGA circuit, and in 2013, he began working as a full-time caddy.

He was previously a golfer at Whitby Golf Club and represented his club at the Duncan Cup competition at Manor Park as well as Wellington. At the age of 22, he decided to change his position on the greens from a player to a caddy.

In his long career, he has maintained excellent relationships with experienced caddies such as Joe Skovron and Matt Kelly.

The veteran caddy has worked with top golfers such as Brendan Steele, Marc Leisman, Ryo Ishikawa, Rickie Fowler, and finally Cameron Smith.

Sam Pinfold and Cameron Smith have been working magic together since 2015, and it seems like the duo is in it for the long haul.

