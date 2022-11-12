Justin Thomas LIV Golf rumors: All you need to know

US golfer Justin Thomas has been riding the high tide after his participation in the upcoming 'The Match' alongside Jordan Spieth was announced.

With two major titles, Thomas has solidified his place among the top players on the circuit. In addition, he has also bagged the PGA Championship twice in 2017 and 2022.

Rumors about the reigning PGA champion defecting to the controversial LIV Golf series have been rife amidst one of the most turbulent times golf has ever seen. They started when Justin Thomas withdrew from the Traveler's Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, in June this year.

However, these rumors are supposedly just that: rumors. Thomas clarified that he has no intention to switch to the Saudi-backed league on Twitter following the news of his withdrawal and said that it was only to rest his back.

He wrote:

"Before the rumors start flying, I have decided to WD to treat and rest my back, which I tweaked earlier this week. Just making sure I get it taken care of and ready for the rest of the PGA season as planned. Hate to be missing one of the best/my favorite events @TravelersChamp!"

While the rumors about Thomas leaving the PGA Tour might have come as a surprise, they weren't entirely shocking for ardent golf fans, given the defections of some of the biggest names in the game.

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smoth, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed among others have decided to leave the PGA Tour in favor of the LIV Golf series.

"(LIV Golf is) taking away from great storylines" - Justin Thomas on LIV Golf

Justin Thomas at The CJ Cup - Round Three (Image via Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

It's no secret golf is currently experiencing nothing short of a civil war. Through both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf seasons, the rivalry between the two leagues has been the only talk of the town.

Justin Thomas spoke about it, according to the Golf.com. He said that the conversation is taking away some great storylines:

"It’s unfortunately just taking up the golf world a little bit and taking away from great storylines."

He gave the example of Scottie Scheffler coming in after a brilliant performance at the FedEx cup and still being asked questions mostly about LIV Golf.

"I think I saw Scottie (Scheffler) came in and did his interview yesterday, and I’m sure he got asked about what was going on, and he’s had one of the best seasons of all time. I mean, the most money that’s ever been earned and winning the FedExCup by a mile, and I’m sure there weren’t as many questions about that as there should have been. It’s little things like that to where it takes away from the big picture of what’s going on on the PGA Tour."

To highlight, how one simply cannot avoid it, Justin Thomas even recalled an amusing memory when he was asked these questions while going to the bathroom at a close friend's wedding.

"A funny story: Just a couple weeks ago, I had some really close friends get married, and I was at the wedding and at the reception. I was on the way to the bathroom and got stopped by someone, start talking to me, saying he was a fan, it was great, and bam, next thing you know starts asking me questions about that and my detour, instead of going to the restroom, went straight to the bar to get a drink, because like I am not in the mood for this right now."

He added how one would not prefer to talk about these controversies in certain places and times.

"It’s just little stuff like that where you just would prefer not talk about it."

For now, Justin Thomas will have his attention fixed on 'The Match' and of course at beating Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

