Is Justin Thomas joining LIV Golf?

Justin Thomas has been a professional golfer since 2013. He's been on the European Tour and is currently a prominent figure in the PGA Tour.

However, much like some of his long-time colleagues, that may not be the case forever. Many have defected to LIV Golf recently, though the golfer has remained a member of the PGA amidst the turmoil.

However, not very many golfers have avoided the temptation of fleeing for greener pastures. The money and the playing conditions are better at LIV, according to many who've made the transition.

Thomas, like all PGA Tour golfers, is well aware of the exodus taking place. He sees many of his friends and colleagues leaving and has probably thought about it for himself a few times.

Ultimately, he says he won't be defecting from the PGA Tour. According to The Courier Journal, he doesn't have any ill-will towards those who did or will:

"I've thought a lot about it and people are entitled to choose as they wish. I don't dislike DJ [Dustin Johnson] now. I don't think he's a bad dude. I'm not going to treat him any differently. ... Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. It doesn't make you a bad person."

He went on to say he was a little bit disappointed in their decisions, though:

"I'm disappointed and I wish (Johnson) and others wouldn't have done it, but that's their decision. I've said it all along. Guys can do as they wish. If they want to go, they can go. If they want to stay, they can stay. Selfishly, I think and I know that the PGA Tour is the best place to play in the world."

He also understands but wishes that the PGA Tour would remain as the premier league for golfing:

"It is what it is. But I wish it wouldn't be taking away from the great storylines and things that are going on on a tour that has been around for a very long time and is in one of the best places it has ever been. It's just a bummer that those guys won't be a part of it."

He says he doesn't care about others defecting, but it's hard to miss the despondency hidden in his words. It's clear he has no desire to head to LIV Golf right now. That may change in the future, but it will take a lot for him to move on.

Which golfers disappointed Justin Thomas?

Several high profile golfers might be among those that the star is disappointed with. Phil Mickelson is perhaps the most famous golfer to have defected.

The CJ Cup - Round Three

However, there are plenty of other talented players who have moved on from Thomas and the Tour:

Patrick Reed

Dustin Johnson

Talor Gooch

Brooks Koepka

Sergio Garcia

Cameron Smith

Charl Schwartzel

Bryson DeChambeau

Ian Poulter

Kevin Na

This list will only grow as the league grows in prominence, but it doesn't seem like Thomas will ever be joining them.

