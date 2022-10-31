"A lot of guys here that people want to see" - Phil Mickelson offers warning for PGA Tour amidst rise of LIV Golf

The LIV Golf league continues to get bigger, thanks in no small part to Phil Mickelson's efforts. He's been a champion of the league, and he's not shy about battling with the PGA Tour or its players as a result. He recently warned the Tour that big things are coming next year for LIV.

PGA Tour has largely tried to ignore the new league and any of its players. They don't count the tournaments in their rankings. Anything involving LIV Golf is irrelevant to the Tour. They've also mulled the idea of banning LIV members from participating in their majors.

Mickelson knows this and is impressed with how LIV has fared in spite of that adversity. He said, according to Mirror:

"I’m pretty surprised at how far LIV has come because there was a lot of uncertainty, like who would play in London. You look at the strength of the league now and you have a lot of really strong players and you have a lot of really strong characters in the game."

He further added, noting:

"Whether you love them or hate them, there’s a lot of guys here that people want to see. I think there’s a lot of possibilities and I’m not sure how it’ll play out."

Mickelson believes that LIV Golf has staying power, as evidenced by its ability to attract even the most high-profile PGA Tour members. He also believes that whatever happens happens, and that the PGA Tour can do nothing to stop the tide:

"I just know that in the next, over the course of the next year, a lot of stuff is going to happen, and things will kind of iron themselves out."

LIV remains upset with the Tour for refusing to acknowledge them, but he believes that they will stand the test of time and force them to do just that. They may even have to share the spotlight more.

Why did Phil Mickelson join LIV Golf?

Mickelson has had his fair share of differences with the PGA Tour and how they run things, which is a big reason he defected:

"I do believe that things are working themselves out the way they should. And I’m very happy the top players are having a voice and being valued for really what they bring to the table and how they drive the game of golf. I would have loved to done things differently, but I’m very happy with the way things are coming about on both sides.’’

LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day One

Another bonus is that many golfers feel more financially stable in LIV Golf, thanks to their massive prize purses and signing bonuses. Mickelson also added:

"I said earlier that I was moving on, but I probably should have added that I’m incredibly grateful for the PGA Tour... I’m going in a different direction and really trying to help take LIV Golf to where I think it can go. What it provides is an opportunity to take world-class golf globally."

The star golfer has since become an avid spokesperson for the league.

