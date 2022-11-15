What is inside 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open winner Tony Finau’s bag? Have a look 

US golfer Tony Finau put forth a brilliant performance at the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open to win the tournament. He had a 4 stroke victory over runner-up Tyson Alexander.

It is no secret that equipment plays a big role in an athlete's competitive performance. Whenever a player excels in a contest, fans are always curious to know of the cutting edge tools he or she deploys. For golfers, a sneak peak into the winner's bag is always a matter of fascination.

Finau uses multiple brands for different types of equipment. So, here's taking a look into the winner's bag after his victory at the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open.

Driver:

Ping G425 Lst, With a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 Tx

Fairway Wood:

Callaway Rogue ST (14 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX

Irons:

Ping Blueprint (4-PW), Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 120 TX shafts

Wedges:

Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (60 degrees), Ping Glide 4.0 (50, 56 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 Wedge shafts

Putter:

Ping PLD Anser 2D Prototype

Ball:

Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot

Grips:

Lamkin UTX Mid

"I’m starting to put together a full package game," - Tony Finau

Tony Finau at the Cadence Bank Houston Open - Final Round (Image via Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The 33 year old Finau captured his fifth PGA Tour title by winning the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open. The player was ecstatic with his victory as this one came after a long wait.

According to Golf Week, he explained how he planned to close the tournament and what was going through his mind at the time.

He said:

"In a position to win a tournament, you want to know what you’ve got to do. It was different nerves, I’ve never been in that position before where I was that far in front. I mean, I could get used to that, that’s a nice feeling to have. But I tried to just stay present and know that there’s still a lot of golf to be played, and I thought I did a pretty good job of that."

Finau showcased an awe-striking game and dominated the field from the get-go. He believes that his performances have improved a lot and he is finally putting together a "full package game".

"I was always hopeful that I could go on special runs, and I think we’re starting to see that now. I’m starting to put together a full package game, which is really exciting for me. That’s all you can do is work hard, and I’ve worked extremely hard on parts of the game that I know I have to. I think it’s starting to show."

A strategic game like golf has a lot of unpredictable twists. Golfers need to be on guard at all times and never take their eyes off the prize or undermine their competitors. Finau took it one shot at a time.

"It’s not easy sleeping on the lead. I just, I didn’t know if I had it in me, but you just take it a shot at a time."

He also elaborated on how his mindset was at the time.

"It’s an interesting mindset. Yeah, a little bit of don’t screw it up, or maybe if we hit some good shots we can extend this lead. I kind of lived in the middle out there."

The Utah-born is well primed to scale greater heights in the near future.

