2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open final leaderboard, results and more

Tony Finau won the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open on Sunday. The golfer edged past Tyson Alexander and Ben Taylor to clinch the title at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

Finau landed a huge lead after a final round of 69 brought him to 16-under 264. He sailed to his third PGA Tour win of 2022 and the fifth PGA Tour title of his career. The American, who only had one win from his first 188 tournaments on the American circuit, has now won four in the last 30 tournaments.

Tony Finau led or co-led after every round of the Houston Open, keeping a safe distance from the rest of the field. He carded three bogeys to close with a 1-under 69 and stretched it to a four-shot win over Tyson Alexander. Finau’s heroics on Saturday’s third round, which featured gusty winds and cooler temperatures, were also lauded by fans.

Meanwhile, Ben Taylor, who also had a good outing, finished solo third. He fell a shot behind Alexander. Alex Noren tied for fourth. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler settled for a tied ninth after coming into the event as a clear favorite to win the Houston Open title.

2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open: Final results and prize money payouts

Tony Finau bagged $1,512,000 for winning the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open. He took the winner's share from the $8,400,000 purse. The American also earned 40 valuable Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. Apart from this, he also scored 500 FedEx Cup points.

Meanwhile, Tyson Alexander bagged $915,600 to finish second. Ben Taylor took home $579,600 after settling for a third-place finish. Scottie Scheffler, who finished tied for ninth alongside Stephan Jaeger, Keith Mitchell, Joseph Bramlett, Joel Dahmen, Gary Woodland, and Justin Rose, got $196,500.

As per the PGA Tour’s prize payout system, the last-placed golfer on the Houston Open field won $17,724. It is noteworthy that a total of 68 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut.

Here is the final Houston Open leaderboard with the prize money won:

1 - Tony Finau - $1,512,000

2 - Tyson Alexander - $915,600

3 - Ben Taylor - $579,600

T4 - Trey Mullinax - $353,500

T4 - Alex Smalley - $353,500

T4 - Alex Noren - $353,500

T7 - Adam Hadwin - $273,000

T7 - Aaron Rai - $273,000

T9 - Scottie Scheffler - $196,500

T9 - Stephan Jaeger - $196,500

T9 - Keith Mitchell - $196,500

T9 - Joseph Bramlett - $196,500

T9 - Joel Dahmen - $196,500

T9 - Gary Woodland - $196,500

T9 - Justin Rose - $196,500

T16 - Jason Day - $123,900

T16 - Ben Griffin - $123,900

T16 - Patrick Rodgers - $123,900

T16 - Mackenzie Hughes - $123,900

T16 - Scott Piercy - $123,900

T16 - Wyndham Clark - $123,900

T22 - David Lipsky - $84,420

T22 - Martin Laird - $84,420

T22 - Aaron Wise - $84,420

T22 - Sahith Theegala - $84,420

26 - Callum Tarren - $67,620

T27 - Maverick McNealy - $56,332

T27 - Kyle Westmoreland - $56,332

T27 - Cole Hammer - $56,332

T27 - Ryan Armour - $56,332

T27 - Davis Riley - $56,332

T27 - Austin Cook - $56,332

T27 - James Hahn - $56,332

T27 - Russell Knox - $56,332

T35 - Andrew Putnam - $42,735

T35 - Eric Cole - $42,735

T35 - Carl Yuan - $42,735

T35 - Si Woo Kim - $42,735

T39 - Travis Vick (a) - $0

T39 - Harris English - $36,540

T39 - Harry Hall - $36,540

T39 - Adam Svensson - $36,540

T43 - Erik Barnes - $30,660

T43 - Kevin Tway - $30,660

T43 - Will Gordon - $30,660

T43 - Davis Thompson - $30,660

T47 - Justin Suh - $23,705

T47 - Michael Kim - $23,705

T47 - Seonghyeon Kim - $23,705

T47 - Francesco Molinari - $23,705

T47 - Zack Fischer - $23,705

52 - Robby Shelton - $21,084

T53 - Denny McCarthy - $20,118

T53 - Byeong Hun An - $20,118

T53 - Nick Watney - $20,118

T53 - Matthew NeSmith - $20,118

T57 - Luke List - $19,236

T57 - Sam Stevens - $19,236

T57 - Zach Johnson - $19,236

T57 - Stewart Cink - $19,236

T57 - Taylor Montgomery - $19,236

T62 - Brandon Wu - $18,648

T62 - Paul Haley II - $18,648

T64 - Seung-Yul Noh - $18,312

T64 - Matthias Schwab - $18,312

66 - Taylor Pendrith - $18,060

67 - Max McGreevy - $17,892

68 - Zecheng Dou - $17,724

After a successful Houston Open outing in Texas, the PGA Tour will now head to Georgia for the RSM Classic next week.

