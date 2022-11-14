2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open final leaderboard, results and more

Tony Finau won the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open on Sunday. The golfer edged past Tyson Alexander and Ben Taylor to clinch the title at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Finau landed a huge lead after a final round of 69 brought him to 16-under 264. He sailed to his third PGA Tour win of 2022 and the fifth PGA Tour title of his career. The American, who only had one win from his first 188 tournaments on the American circuit, has now won four in the last 30 tournaments.
Tony Finau led or co-led after every round of the Houston Open, keeping a safe distance from the rest of the field. He carded three bogeys to close with a 1-under 69 and stretched it to a four-shot win over Tyson Alexander. Finau’s heroics on Saturday’s third round, which featured gusty winds and cooler temperatures, were also lauded by fans.
Meanwhile, Ben Taylor, who also had a good outing, finished solo third. He fell a shot behind Alexander. Alex Noren tied for fourth. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler settled for a tied ninth after coming into the event as a clear favorite to win the Houston Open title.
2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open: Final results and prize money payouts
Tony Finau bagged $1,512,000 for winning the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open. He took the winner's share from the $8,400,000 purse. The American also earned 40 valuable Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. Apart from this, he also scored 500 FedEx Cup points.
Meanwhile, Tyson Alexander bagged $915,600 to finish second. Ben Taylor took home $579,600 after settling for a third-place finish. Scottie Scheffler, who finished tied for ninth alongside Stephan Jaeger, Keith Mitchell, Joseph Bramlett, Joel Dahmen, Gary Woodland, and Justin Rose, got $196,500.
As per the PGA Tour’s prize payout system, the last-placed golfer on the Houston Open field won $17,724. It is noteworthy that a total of 68 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut.
Here is the final Houston Open leaderboard with the prize money won:
- 1 - Tony Finau - $1,512,000
- 2 - Tyson Alexander - $915,600
- 3 - Ben Taylor - $579,600
- T4 - Trey Mullinax - $353,500
- T4 - Alex Smalley - $353,500
- T4 - Alex Noren - $353,500
- T7 - Adam Hadwin - $273,000
- T7 - Aaron Rai - $273,000
- T9 - Scottie Scheffler - $196,500
- T9 - Stephan Jaeger - $196,500
- T9 - Keith Mitchell - $196,500
- T9 - Joseph Bramlett - $196,500
- T9 - Joel Dahmen - $196,500
- T9 - Gary Woodland - $196,500
- T9 - Justin Rose - $196,500
- T16 - Jason Day - $123,900
- T16 - Ben Griffin - $123,900
- T16 - Patrick Rodgers - $123,900
- T16 - Mackenzie Hughes - $123,900
- T16 - Scott Piercy - $123,900
- T16 - Wyndham Clark - $123,900
- T22 - David Lipsky - $84,420
- T22 - Martin Laird - $84,420
- T22 - Aaron Wise - $84,420
- T22 - Sahith Theegala - $84,420
- 26 - Callum Tarren - $67,620
- T27 - Maverick McNealy - $56,332
- T27 - Kyle Westmoreland - $56,332
- T27 - Cole Hammer - $56,332
- T27 - Ryan Armour - $56,332
- T27 - Davis Riley - $56,332
- T27 - Austin Cook - $56,332
- T27 - James Hahn - $56,332
- T27 - Russell Knox - $56,332
- T35 - Andrew Putnam - $42,735
- T35 - Eric Cole - $42,735
- T35 - Carl Yuan - $42,735
- T35 - Si Woo Kim - $42,735
- T39 - Travis Vick (a) - $0
- T39 - Harris English - $36,540
- T39 - Harry Hall - $36,540
- T39 - Adam Svensson - $36,540
- T43 - Erik Barnes - $30,660
- T43 - Kevin Tway - $30,660
- T43 - Will Gordon - $30,660
- T43 - Davis Thompson - $30,660
- T47 - Justin Suh - $23,705
- T47 - Michael Kim - $23,705
- T47 - Seonghyeon Kim - $23,705
- T47 - Francesco Molinari - $23,705
- T47 - Zack Fischer - $23,705
- 52 - Robby Shelton - $21,084
- T53 - Denny McCarthy - $20,118
- T53 - Byeong Hun An - $20,118
- T53 - Nick Watney - $20,118
- T53 - Matthew NeSmith - $20,118
- T57 - Luke List - $19,236
- T57 - Sam Stevens - $19,236
- T57 - Zach Johnson - $19,236
- T57 - Stewart Cink - $19,236
- T57 - Taylor Montgomery - $19,236
- T62 - Brandon Wu - $18,648
- T62 - Paul Haley II - $18,648
- T64 - Seung-Yul Noh - $18,312
- T64 - Matthias Schwab - $18,312
- 66 - Taylor Pendrith - $18,060
- 67 - Max McGreevy - $17,892
- 68 - Zecheng Dou - $17,724
After a successful Houston Open outing in Texas, the PGA Tour will now head to Georgia for the RSM Classic next week.