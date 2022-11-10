Scottie Scheffler is currently teeing up the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open. The World No. 2 has the chance to regain the top spot in the rankings with a win this weekend, which is exactly what he is aiming for.

Ahead of the event, Scheffler has revealed that he is highly competitive. The golfer opened up on his behavior and stated that he is determined to regain World No.1 spot from Rory McIlroy.

Calling himself a 'crazy competitive person', Scottie Scheffler explained that he didn’t need much motivation to chase the top rank once he lost it. Speaking at a pre-tournament press conference in Texas, Scottie Scheffler said:

"I'm a crazy competitive person so, for me, I haven't really needed much outward focus to kind of get motivated to come out and play. If anything, I need to tone myself down a little bit and just let things go and kind of just go out and play.”

The American golfer stated that he would soon 'get back' to the top ranks and added:

"It definitely matters to me… I don't let a ranking define what I think of myself as a player. It was definitely fun being number one in the world and it's something I hope to get back to, but all my motivation's always been internal."

Speaking ahead of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Scheffler added that he wished to be the 'best' and win every tournament coming his way. He added:

"I want to be the best and I want to try and win tournaments out here. That's what's fun. It's fun being in those moments, it's fun being able to compete for championships… I've dreamed for a long time to be out here on the PGA Tour and it's definitely been a lot of fun to be able to compete out here."

It should be noted that Scottie Scheffler lost his World No.1 position to Rory McIlroy in the CJ Cup last month. The Irish golfer successfully defended his title in the event. With the win, he replaced Scheffler at the top of the rankings, ending the American’s 30-week spell at the summit.

The Masters champion had the chance to regain the top spot last weekend in Mexico. However, Scheffler only managed to card a closing 62 to finish joint third. The golfer is currently looking to win the Houston Open and take back the World No.1 title in the process.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at Cadence Bank Houston Open

Unsurprisingly, Scottie Scheffler came in as the favorite to win the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open. According to Sportsline, the golfer had +550 odds ahead of the event. His nearest opponent was Sam Burns, who followed with odds of +1200.

Tony Finau and Aaron Wise are the only other contenders who come close to the World No. 2 on odds.

It is pertinent to note that Scheffler carded a course-record 62 in the second round at Memorial Park last year. However, the golfer settled for a joint second finish behind Jason Kokrak. Fans will be excited to see if the golfer can showcase a similar performance this year as well.

