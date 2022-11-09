2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open: Tee times, schedule and where to watch

The penultimate event of the 2022-23 PGA Tour is almost here as the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open will take place this week at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Texas. The event will tee off on Thursday, November 10, and will go on until Sunday, November 13.

The Houston Open will feature a star-studded lineup that includes Majors champions like Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day.

Coming after the successful World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba last week, all eyes will be on Scheffler as he looks to reclaim the World No. 1 position from Rory McIlroy.

The headliners at the US event also include Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Tony Finau, Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Jason Dufner, Zach Johnson and Jimmy Walker. However, defending champion Jason Kokrak will be missing from the field following his defection to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

The winner of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, featuring four players inside the top 20 of the Official World Golf Rankings, will take home a $1.512 million cut of the $8.4 million purse. The winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

Cadence Bank Houston Open: TV schedule

The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open will be live on the Golf Channel/Peacock. Live coverage of the event will be streamed from Thursday to Sunday from 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The radio coverage of the event will be done by SiriusXM from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday and Friday and from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open tee times (all times EST)

Here are the tee times for the first round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open:

Thursday, First tee

7:40 am - Ryan Palmer, Anders Albertson, Chris Stroud

7:51 am - Kelly Kraft, Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson

8:02 am - Danny Willett, Doc Redman, Sahith Theegala

8:13 am - Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Montgomery

8:24 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Sebastián Muñoz, Jason Day

8:35 am - Erik van Rooyen, Tyler Duncan, Francesco Molinari

8:46 am - Adam Long, Henrik Norlander, David Lipsky

8:57 am - Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, S.H. Kim

9:08 am - Will Gordon, Michael Gligic, Philip Knowles

9:19 am - Austin Eckroat, Zecheng Dou, Carson Young

9:30 am - Scott Harrington, Erik Barnes, Travis Vick (a)

12:25 pm - Maverick McNealy, Zac Blair, Stephan Jaeger

12:36 pm - Kevin Tway, Scott Piercy, Patrick Rodgers

12:47 pm - Matthew NeSmith, Davis Riley, Max McGreevy

12:58 pm - Chad Ramey, Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink

1:09 pm - Ryan Brehm, Cameron Champ, Gary Woodland

1:20 pm - Si Woo Kim, Martin Laird, Keith Mitchell

1:31 pm - Andrew Putnam, Taylor Pendrith, Brandon Wu

1:42 pm - Kramer Hickok, Alex Smalley, Matthias Schwab

1:53 pm - Tano Goya, Tyson Alexander, Carl Yuan

2:04 pm - Davis Thompson, Kevin Roy, Walker Lee

2:15 pm - Eric Cole, Augusto Núñez, Lukas Euler

10th tee

7:40 am - Austin Cook, Jimmy Walker, Ben Martin

7:51 am - Peter Malnati, Danny Lee, Alex Noren

8:02 am - Seung-Yul Noh, Beau Hossler, Austin Smotherman

8:13 am - Jim Herman, Nick Taylor, Justin Rose

8:24 am - Luke List, Richy Werenski, Zach Johnson

8:35 am - Trey Mullinax, Robert Streb, Aaron Wise

8:46 am - Ryan Armour, Adam Schenk, Justin Lower

8:57 am - Russell Knox, Chesson Hadley, Byeong Hun An

9:08 am - Robby Shelton, Harry Hall, Trevor Werbylo

9:19 am - MJ Daffue, Nico Echavarria, Sean Jacklin

9:30 am - Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant, Johannes Veerman

12:25 pm - Michael Kim, John Huh, Wyndham Clark

12:36 pm - Dylan Frittelli, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard

12:47 pm - Brendan Steele, Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren

12:58 pm - Russell Henley, Sepp Straka, Harris English

1:09 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen

1:20 pm - Jason Dufner, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney

1:31 pm - Charley Hoffman, Taylor Moore, Aaron Rai

1:42 pm - Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Justin Suh

1:53 pm - Ben Griffin, Kyle Westmoreland, Cole Hammer

2:04 pm - Dean Burmester, Paul Haley II, Zack Fischer

2:15 pm - Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor, Ben Kern

