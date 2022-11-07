Russell Henley won the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship. The golfer put forth four stellar rounds to clinch the trophy at the El Camaleon Golf Course in Riviera Maya, Mexico on Sunday, November 6.

Henley wasn’t a favorite to win the title. However, the golfer managed to tie the 72-hole tournament scoring record with 23-under 261.

The golfer led the field by four strokes and managed to take his fourth career win. With this, the American golfer ended his five-year winless drought.

Russell Henley wins the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship

The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship kicked off last week at the El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba, with Will Gordon and Henley taking the lead. The two Americans managed to fire 62 and 63 respectively in Round 1. The two found an early lead as favorites like Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Viktor Hovland struggled.

Henley managed to stay in the top five positions throughout the event. On the final day, he found a comfortable lead over second-placed Brian Harman and took the title. Will Gordon, who started off well, settled for a T3 finish along with the likes of Seamus Power and Scheffler.

Following the win, Henley opened up and said that he himself doubted his abilities coming into the event. He said that he wasn’t sure about winning. Speaking to the media, Russell Henley said, according to Golfweek:

“You know, you always have doubts, am I going to win again…I guess all the times that I didn’t get it done I learned from it and here we are.”

Russell Henley ends his winless drought

Interestingly, Henley has failed to convert his last five 54-hole leads. He has been on a winless drought since the 2017 Houston Open. The 33-year-old, who was the 18th player in Tour history to record a score of 191 or lower through 54 holes, had to flush out his best form to take the win on Sunday. He had to win in Mexico after blowing the 54-hole lead at the 2021 US Open.

Henley had earlier addressed his failures in the past, including a forgettable outing at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and said:

“I’ve just choked, you know. The nerves have gotten to me and I’ve made bad mistakes, bad mental mistakes and just haven’t gotten it done on Sunday… All those events that I didn’t close on, they hurt. You don’t know if you’ll ever get to win one more. To win out here is hard.”

He added:

“I need a lot more practice. I have no idea how Tiger did this 80-some times. It’s tough for me just to kind of calm down… You definitely don’t feel the same as when you’re practicing at home, but that’s the fun of it, that’s why we play. We want to see what we’re made of out here and get tested under pressure.”

Henley played his cards right on Sunday to take a much-deserved win. He was also helped by bad form from reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler.

Having come into the event as a favorite, Scheffler ended up in a five-way tie for third, losing his chance to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking from Rory McIlroy.

