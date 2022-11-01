2022 World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba: Best odds and predictions

Following the success of the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the PGA Tour now heads to Mexico for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship. The event will take place at the El Cameleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mayakoba from November 3 to 6.
Unlike the Bermuda Championship, the upcoming PGA Tour event will feature some of the circuit’s top names. In fact, 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings will be in Mayakoba. With names like World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and Tony Finau on the course, the event will be an interesting one.
2022 World Wide Technology Championship odds
The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba will be the seventh event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season. It is set to have a 132-player field, with names like Defending champion Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, and Billy Horschel headlining it.
The golfers will face each other for valuable Official World Golf Ranking points and a prize purse of $8.2 million.
It is pertinent to note that World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler comes into the Mexico event as the favorite to win. According to SportsLine, his odds are only met by Viktor Hovland, who will look to defend his title for a third consecutive year.
However, Scheffler stands out as the main contender as he looks to score points to replace Rory McIlroy in the top spot in the world rankings. While Morikawa joins Finau and Horschel in following the leaders on SportsLine’s World Wide Technology Championship odds list, several golf experts have called him a favorite.
Aaron Wise, who won the Rookie of the Year title in 2018, is another name on the top 6 list. Seamus Power, who comes to Mexico on the back of the Bermuda Championship win, is predicted to finish below T12 by many.
Here is the complete list of odds for the World Wide Technology Championship:
- Scottie Scheffler +950
- Viktor Hovland +950
- Tony Finau +1400
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Billy Horschel +2000
- Aaron Wise +2000
- Maverick McNealy +2600
- Taylor Montgomery +2600
- Tom Hoge +2700
- Jason Day +3400
- Emiliano Grillo +3400
- Seamus Power +3700
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee +4200
- Brendon Todd +4200
- Brian Harman +4200
- Alex Noren +4500
- Thomas Detry +4500
- Keith Mitchell +5000
- Russell Henley +5000
- Patrick Rodgers +5000
- Adam Hadwin +5500
- Harris English +5500
- Aaron Rai +6000
- Robby Shelton +6500
- Mark Hubbard +6500
- Justin Lower +6500
- Justin Rose +6500
- Hayden Buckley +6500
- Sepp Straka +6500
- Andrew Putnam +6500
- Matt Kuchar +7000
- Dean Burmester +7000
- Francesco Molinari +7000
- Sebastian Munoz +7500
- Cameron Champ +7500
- Nick Hardy +7500
- Russell Knox +8000
- Lee Hodges +8000
- Greyson Sigg +8000
- Joel Dahmen +8000
- Davis Riley +8000
- Chris Kirk +8500
- Kevin Streelman +8500
- J.T. Poston +9000
- Brandon Wu +10000
- Erik Van Rooyen +10000
- Adam Long +10000
- Garrick Higgo +10000
- Chun-an Yu +10000
- Danny Willett +10000
- Matt Wallace +10000
- Justin Suh +10000
- Nick Taylor +10000
- Beau Hossler +10000
- J.J. Spaun +11000
- Adria Arnaus +11000
- Seonghyeon Kim +11000
- Martin Laird +11000
- Adam Svensson +11000
- Byeong Hun An +11000
- Dylan Frittelli +12000
- Ben Griffin +12000
- James Hahn +12000
- Austin Eckroat +12000
- Will Gordon +12000
- Austin Smotherman +12000
- Troy Merritt +12000
- Ryan Palmer +12000
- David Lipsky +14000
- Lucas Glover +14000
- Ze-Cheng Dou +16000
- Callum Tarren +16000
- Harrison Endycott +16000
- Ryan Armour +16000
- Charley Hoffman +16000
- Travis Vick +16000
- C.T. Pan +16000
- John Huh +16000
More details on the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship, including points and tee times, will be updated soon. Stay tuned for our coverage of the Mayakoba event - expect detailed insights and anticipated occurrences via our reports.