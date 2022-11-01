2022 World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba: Best odds and predictions

Following the success of the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the PGA Tour now heads to Mexico for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship. The event will take place at the El Cameleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mayakoba from November 3 to 6.

Unlike the Bermuda Championship, the upcoming PGA Tour event will feature some of the circuit’s top names. In fact, 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings will be in Mayakoba. With names like World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and Tony Finau on the course, the event will be an interesting one.

2022 World Wide Technology Championship odds

The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba will be the seventh event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season. It is set to have a 132-player field, with names like Defending champion Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, and Billy Horschel headlining it.

The golfers will face each other for valuable Official World Golf Ranking points and a prize purse of $8.2 million.

It is pertinent to note that World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler comes into the Mexico event as the favorite to win. According to SportsLine, his odds are only met by Viktor Hovland, who will look to defend his title for a third consecutive year.

However, Scheffler stands out as the main contender as he looks to score points to replace Rory McIlroy in the top spot in the world rankings. While Morikawa joins Finau and Horschel in following the leaders on SportsLine’s World Wide Technology Championship odds list, several golf experts have called him a favorite.

Aaron Wise, who won the Rookie of the Year title in 2018, is another name on the top 6 list. Seamus Power, who comes to Mexico on the back of the Bermuda Championship win, is predicted to finish below T12 by many.

Here is the complete list of odds for the World Wide Technology Championship:

Scottie Scheffler +950

+950 Viktor Hovland +950

+950 Tony Finau +1400

Collin Morikawa +1600

Billy Horschel +2000

Aaron Wise +2000

Maverick McNealy +2600

Taylor Montgomery +2600

Tom Hoge +2700

Jason Day +3400

Emiliano Grillo +3400

Seamus Power +3700

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +4200

Brendon Todd +4200

Brian Harman +4200

Alex Noren +4500

Thomas Detry +4500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Patrick Rodgers +5000

Adam Hadwin +5500

Harris English +5500

Aaron Rai +6000

Robby Shelton +6500

Mark Hubbard +6500

Justin Lower +6500

Justin Rose +6500

Hayden Buckley +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Andrew Putnam +6500

Matt Kuchar +7000

Dean Burmester +7000

Francesco Molinari +7000

Sebastian Munoz +7500

Cameron Champ +7500

Nick Hardy +7500

Russell Knox +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Greyson Sigg +8000

Joel Dahmen +8000

Davis Riley +8000

Chris Kirk +8500

Kevin Streelman +8500

J.T. Poston +9000

Brandon Wu +10000

Erik Van Rooyen +10000

Adam Long +10000

Garrick Higgo +10000

Chun-an Yu +10000

Danny Willett +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Justin Suh +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Beau Hossler +10000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Adria Arnaus +11000

Seonghyeon Kim +11000

Martin Laird +11000

Adam Svensson +11000

Byeong Hun An +11000

Dylan Frittelli +12000

Ben Griffin +12000

James Hahn +12000

Austin Eckroat +12000

Will Gordon +12000

Austin Smotherman +12000

Troy Merritt +12000

Ryan Palmer +12000

David Lipsky +14000

Lucas Glover +14000

Ze-Cheng Dou +16000

Callum Tarren +16000

Harrison Endycott +16000

Ryan Armour +16000

Charley Hoffman +16000

Travis Vick +16000

C.T. Pan +16000

John Huh +16000

More details on the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship, including points and tee times, will be updated soon. Stay tuned for our coverage of the Mayakoba event - expect detailed insights and anticipated occurrences via our reports.

