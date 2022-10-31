From Scottie Scheffler to Tony Finau, here are the top-rated golfers headlining the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

After a successful 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship outing at the Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda, the PGA Tour now heads to North America. The American circuit golfers will return for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba, to be played at the El Cameleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The World Wide Technology Championship is set to take place from November 3 to 6. The pro golf event, which debuted in 2007, will play out yet again over the coming weekend. With just days to go, the final field for the event looks set.

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba @WWTatMayakoba



Scottie Scheffler, ranked No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking and reigning Masters Champion, has officially committed to compete in the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.



#WWTatMayakoba #Mayakoba #PGATOUR



@wwt_inc NEWS ALERT! New player commitmentScottie Scheffler, ranked No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking and reigning Masters Champion, has officially committed to compete in the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. NEWS ALERT! New player commitment 📣Scottie Scheffler, ranked No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking and reigning Masters Champion, has officially committed to compete in the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.#WWTatMayakoba #Mayakoba #PGATOUR@wwt_inc https://t.co/MiXfqzGSO7

The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship field

The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba is set to be a 132-player field. The event, the seventh of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season, will be held over four days. As per reports, the event will be headlined by some of PGA Tour’s top names, including World No.2 Scottie Scheffler and Tony Finau.

Defending champions Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, and Billy Horschel are the other marquee players set to feature at the event. It is pertinent to note that the winner of the World Wide Technology Championship will receive Official World Golf Ranking points, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament tee-off on Thursday.

The points on offer will be a significant attraction of the event. The event will be the first World No.2 Scottie Scheffler will attend to regain the top spot from Rory McIlroy. Moreover, the field at the Mexico event will be playing for an $8.2 million purse.

Unlike the Bermuda Championship last week, the World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba features some big names. The field will have 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings as contenders, adding to the spice.

Here are the top-rated golfers on the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship field (Top 50 ranks)

2. Scottie Scheffler

9. Collin Morikawa

11. Viktor Hovland

14. Tony Finau

16. Billy Horschel

27. Sepp Straka

32. Tom Hoge

33. Kyoung-Hoon Lee

36. Aaron Wise

37. Brian Harman

48. Seamus Power

49. Harris English

50. Alex Noren

As for the rest of the field, the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship also features a handful of Mexican players as part of the sponsor exemptions. Players like Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, Sebastian Vazquez, and DP World Tour winner Adri Arnaus of Spain will be on the pitch. Meanwhile, the event will also feature some exciting young talents like the University of Texas’ Travis Vick, PGA Tour University Rank 6.

Fan favorite Harry Higgs, Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz, and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo and Augusto Nunez will have some Latin American representation on the field this weekend.

Here’s the complete field for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship

Brad Adamonis

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Adri Arnaus

Erik Barnes

Isidro Benitez

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Dean Burmester

Cameron Champ

Eric Cole

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Armando Favela

Tony Finau

Dylan Frittelli

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Philip Knowles

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Enrique Marin Santander

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Augusto Núñez

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

José de Jesús Rodríguez

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Scottie Scheffler

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Sebastián Vázquez

Travis Vick

Matt Wallace

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Brandon Wu

More details on the event, including points on offer and tee times, will be updated soon. Stay tuned for our coverage of the Mayakoba event - expect detailed insights and anticipated occurrences via our reports.

Poll : 0 votes