From Scottie Scheffler to Tony Finau, here are the top-rated golfers headlining the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

After a successful 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship outing at the Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda, the PGA Tour now heads to North America. The American circuit golfers will return for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba, to be played at the El Cameleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
The World Wide Technology Championship is set to take place from November 3 to 6. The pro golf event, which debuted in 2007, will play out yet again over the coming weekend. With just days to go, the final field for the event looks set.
The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship field
The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba is set to be a 132-player field. The event, the seventh of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season, will be held over four days. As per reports, the event will be headlined by some of PGA Tour’s top names, including World No.2 Scottie Scheffler and Tony Finau.
Defending champions Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, and Billy Horschel are the other marquee players set to feature at the event. It is pertinent to note that the winner of the World Wide Technology Championship will receive Official World Golf Ranking points, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament tee-off on Thursday.
The points on offer will be a significant attraction of the event. The event will be the first World No.2 Scottie Scheffler will attend to regain the top spot from Rory McIlroy. Moreover, the field at the Mexico event will be playing for an $8.2 million purse.
Unlike the Bermuda Championship last week, the World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba features some big names. The field will have 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings as contenders, adding to the spice.
Here are the top-rated golfers on the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship field (Top 50 ranks)
- 2. Scottie Scheffler
- 9. Collin Morikawa
- 11. Viktor Hovland
- 14. Tony Finau
- 16. Billy Horschel
- 27. Sepp Straka
- 32. Tom Hoge
- 33. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 36. Aaron Wise
- 37. Brian Harman
- 48. Seamus Power
- 49. Harris English
- 50. Alex Noren
As for the rest of the field, the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship also features a handful of Mexican players as part of the sponsor exemptions. Players like Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, Sebastian Vazquez, and DP World Tour winner Adri Arnaus of Spain will be on the pitch. Meanwhile, the event will also feature some exciting young talents like the University of Texas’ Travis Vick, PGA Tour University Rank 6.
Fan favorite Harry Higgs, Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz, and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo and Augusto Nunez will have some Latin American representation on the field this weekend.
Here’s the complete field for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship
- Brad Adamonis
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Adri Arnaus
- Erik Barnes
- Isidro Benitez
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Dean Burmester
- Cameron Champ
- Eric Cole
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Armando Favela
- Tony Finau
- Dylan Frittelli
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Philip Knowles
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Enrique Marin Santander
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Augusto Núñez
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- José de Jesús Rodríguez
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Sebastián Vázquez
- Travis Vick
- Matt Wallace
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Brandon Wu
More details on the event, including points on offer and tee times, will be updated soon. Stay tuned for our coverage of the Mayakoba event - expect detailed insights and anticipated occurrences via our reports.