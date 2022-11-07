How much did Russell Henley win at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship? Payouts at the PGA Tour event explored

Russell Henley won the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at the El Camaleon Golf Course in Riviera Maya, Mexico, on Sunday.
The American golfer played four stellar rounds to tie the 72-hole tournament record with a 23-under 261. He took his fourth career win by leading the rest of the field by four strokes. With the win, the 33-year-old also ended his five-year winless drought since the 2017 Houston Open.
A look at the prize money payouts at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship
Russell Henley coasted to a four-shot win at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba. The golfer took home a whopping $1,476,000 prize for the win. He also collected Official World Golf Ranking points and the top prize from the $8.2 million prize pool at the event.
Meanwhile, runner-up Brian Harman earned $893,800. Interestingly, Scottie Scheffler, Joel Dahmen, Troy Merritt, Seamus Power, and Will Gordon settled for a five-way T3 finish. Each of them bagged $375,560 for their efforts.
Thanks to the PGA Tour’s new payout system, even the last-placed golfer, Francesco Molinari, earned a respectable sum of $17,138 for his efforts at the World Wide Technology Championship.
Here's the full list of player earnings at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba:
- 1 Russell Henley - $1,476,000
- 2 Brian Harman - $893,800
- T3 Scottie Scheffler - $375,560
- T3 Joel Dahmen - $375,560
- T3 Troy Merritt - $375,560
- T3 Seamus Power - $375,560
- T3 Will Gordon - $375,560
- T8 David Lingmerth - $248,050
- T8 Sam Ryder - $248,050
- T10 Maverick McNealy - $190,650
- T10 David Lipsky - $190,650
- T10 Taylor Montgomery - $190,650
- T10 Viktor Hovland - $190,650
- T10 Patton Kizzire - $190,650
- T15 Aaron Wise - $129,150
- T15 Collin Morikawa - $129,150
- T15 J.J. Spaun - $129,150
- T15 Henrik Norlander - $129,150
- T15 Martin Laird - $129,150
- T15 Thomas Detry - $129,150
- T21 Ryan Armour - $82,683
- T21 Jason Day - $82,683
- T21 Nick Hardy - $82,683
- T21 Danny Willett - $82,683
- T21 Davis Riley - $82,683
- T21 Matthias Schwab - $82,683
- T27 Matt Kuchar - $58,630
- T27 Eric Cole - $58,630
- T27 Patrick Rodgers - $58,630
- T27 John Huh - $58,630
- T27 Austin Cook - $58,630
- T32 Harris English - $45,783
- T32 Adam Hadwin - $45,783
- T32 Dean Burmester - $45,783
- T32 Scott Piercy - $45,783
- T32 Harry Higgs - $45,783
- T32 Brandon Wu - $45,783
- T38 Lucas Glover - $36,490
- T38 Beau Hossler - $36,490
- T38 Austin Eckroat - $36,490
- T38 Lee Hodges - $36,490
- T42 Emiliano Grillo - $28,290
- T42 K.H. Lee - $28,290
- T42 Robert Streb - $28,290
- T42 Alex Noren - $28,290
- T42 Charley Hoffman - $28,290
- T42 Greyson Sigg - $28,290
- T48 Ryan Moore - $21,271
- T48 Russell Knox - $21,271
- T48 Philip Knowles - $21,271
- T48 Andrew Putnam - $21,271
- T48 Justin Suh - $21,271
- T53 Brendon Todd - $19,489
- T53 Nick Taylor - $19,489
- T53 Carson Young - $19,489
- T56 Billy Horschel - $18,942
- T56 Sebastian Muñoz - $18,942
- T56 Justin Lower - $18,942
- T59 Ben Griffin - $18,368
- T59 Hayden Buckley - $18,368
- T59 Dylan Frittelli - $18,368
- T59 Ben Taylor - $18,368
- 63 Joseph Bramlett - $17,958
- T64 Danny Lee - $17,712
- T64 Chris Kirk - $17,712
- T66 Rory Sabbatini - $17,384
- T66 MJ Daffue - $17,384
- 68 Francesco Molinari - $17,138
The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship was the seventh event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season. Following this, the PGA Tour will now head to the US for the Houston Open, starting November 10.