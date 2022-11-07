How much did Russell Henley win at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship? Payouts at the PGA Tour event explored

Russell Henley won the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at the El Camaleon Golf Course in Riviera Maya, Mexico, on Sunday.

The American golfer played four stellar rounds to tie the 72-hole tournament record with a 23-under 261. He took his fourth career win by leading the rest of the field by four strokes. With the win, the 33-year-old also ended his five-year winless drought since the 2017 Houston Open.

A look at the prize money payouts at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship

Russell Henley coasted to a four-shot win at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba. The golfer took home a whopping $1,476,000 prize for the win. He also collected Official World Golf Ranking points and the top prize from the $8.2 million prize pool at the event.

Meanwhile, runner-up Brian Harman earned $893,800. Interestingly, Scottie Scheffler, Joel Dahmen, Troy Merritt, Seamus Power, and Will Gordon settled for a five-way T3 finish. Each of them bagged $375,560 for their efforts.

Thanks to the PGA Tour’s new payout system, even the last-placed golfer, Francesco Molinari, earned a respectable sum of $17,138 for his efforts at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Here's the full list of player earnings at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba:

1 Russell Henley - $1,476,000

2 Brian Harman - $893,800

T3 Scottie Scheffler - $375,560

T3 Joel Dahmen - $375,560

T3 Troy Merritt - $375,560

T3 Seamus Power - $375,560

T3 Will Gordon - $375,560

T8 David Lingmerth - $248,050

T8 Sam Ryder - $248,050

T10 Maverick McNealy - $190,650

T10 David Lipsky - $190,650

T10 Taylor Montgomery - $190,650

T10 Viktor Hovland - $190,650

T10 Patton Kizzire - $190,650

T15 Aaron Wise - $129,150

T15 Collin Morikawa - $129,150

T15 J.J. Spaun - $129,150

T15 Henrik Norlander - $129,150

T15 Martin Laird - $129,150

T15 Thomas Detry - $129,150

T21 Ryan Armour - $82,683

T21 Jason Day - $82,683

T21 Nick Hardy - $82,683

T21 Danny Willett - $82,683

T21 Davis Riley - $82,683

T21 Matthias Schwab - $82,683

T27 Matt Kuchar - $58,630

T27 Eric Cole - $58,630

T27 Patrick Rodgers - $58,630

T27 John Huh - $58,630

T27 Austin Cook - $58,630

T32 Harris English - $45,783

T32 Adam Hadwin - $45,783

T32 Dean Burmester - $45,783

T32 Scott Piercy - $45,783

T32 Harry Higgs - $45,783

T32 Brandon Wu - $45,783

T38 Lucas Glover - $36,490

T38 Beau Hossler - $36,490

T38 Austin Eckroat - $36,490

T38 Lee Hodges - $36,490

T42 Emiliano Grillo - $28,290

T42 K.H. Lee - $28,290

T42 Robert Streb - $28,290

T42 Alex Noren - $28,290

T42 Charley Hoffman - $28,290

T42 Greyson Sigg - $28,290

T48 Ryan Moore - $21,271

T48 Russell Knox - $21,271

T48 Philip Knowles - $21,271

T48 Andrew Putnam - $21,271

T48 Justin Suh - $21,271

T53 Brendon Todd - $19,489

T53 Nick Taylor - $19,489

T53 Carson Young - $19,489

T56 Billy Horschel - $18,942

T56 Sebastian Muñoz - $18,942

T56 Justin Lower - $18,942

T59 Ben Griffin - $18,368

T59 Hayden Buckley - $18,368

T59 Dylan Frittelli - $18,368

T59 Ben Taylor - $18,368

63 Joseph Bramlett - $17,958

T64 Danny Lee - $17,712

T64 Chris Kirk - $17,712

T66 Rory Sabbatini - $17,384

T66 MJ Daffue - $17,384

68 Francesco Molinari - $17,138

The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship was the seventh event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season. Following this, the PGA Tour will now head to the US for the Houston Open, starting November 10.

