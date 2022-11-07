How much did Seamus Power win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Payouts at the PGA Tour event explored

Irish golfer Seamus Power recently won the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, taking on Belgian golfer Thomas Defty in the event that was held on October 30. It was Power's second PGA Tour, and with this victory, he also claimed the prize money of $1.7 million.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is considered one of the cheapest events, with a prize purse of $6.5 million. Defty, the runner-up, walked home with $708,500, while third-place winners Ben Griffin, Patrick Rodger, and Kevin Yu received $334,500 each, while the rest of the money was distributed among other players based on their ranking.

Power was on cloud nine after winning the championship. Expressing his joy in an interview, the golfer said:

"It is completely different but just as special. It is hard; I play a lot of tournaments, and it is only my special win in I don't know how many events. It is amazing. It is special, and it will take a while to settle in. I am over the moon."

However, it wasn't all that easy for Power. As the match started, Griffin was in the lead and had a favorable chance to win. However, after the 15th hole, he missed a few shots before the table turned in his favor. He eventually hit a bogey to lift the championship.

Seamus Power's early life and career

Born on March 4, 1987, Seamus Power made his entry into the world of golf during his school days. He was born in Waterford, Ireland, and played the sport while studying at East Tennessee State University.

The Irishman won five titles during his sophomore year, including the Atlantic Sun Conference championship twice. His initial days of success motivated him to pursue a career in golf, and his hard work earned him his Web.com Tour card in 2015.

He finished in the top 10 on the Web.com Tour and regained the card for another season, finishing 72nd on the money list.

In 2016, Power won the United Leasing & Finance Championship. With his victory, he became the first Irish player to register a win on the Web.com Tour.

He was then selected for the 2016 Olympic Tournament to represent his country Ireland.

After years of hard work and dedication, Seamus Power won his first PGA Tour event at the Barbasol Championship 2021 and is considered one of the most successful Irish golfers.

With his win on the PGA Tour, Seamus Power became the fifth Republic of Ireland player to win the event. Before his success, Pat Doyle, Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, and Peter O'Hara had clinched the championship.

This year, the pro golfer has been on a roll. Earlier in January, Power entered the Top 50 for the first time in his career. The 35-year-old bagged the third position at the Sony Open in Hawaii and has since won the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Earlier this year, Seamus Power made his third major cut at the US Open, finishing tied for 12th in the event. Furthermore, his world ranking has also increased after winning the championship.

