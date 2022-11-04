“My career has changed considerably” - Bermuda Championship winner Seamus Power reflects on the victory

Seamus Power won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Sunday in Southampton, Bermuda. The golfer won his second-ever PGA Tour title by defeating Belgium's Thomas Detry. Following this, the golfer has now come out to reveal his ambitions for the future.

The Irish golfer has revealed that he wishes to play in the upcoming Ryder Cup. Having made a case for himself over the weekend, Power said that he is confident in his game.

Seamus Power reflects on winning Bermuda Championship

Seamus Power rose from the ranks over the years. The 35-year-old reached a major milestone in his career when he represented his country at the Rio Olympics in 2016. He went on to grab the golf world’s attention by winning the Barbasol Championship in 2021. He has now doubled down by clinching the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship as well.

The golfer, who is currently teeing up at the World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba, said that his title win in Bermuda gave him the momentum for the year. He dubbed the title win “massive” and said that it felt good to be in contention for more events.

Speaking about the Bermuda championship ahead of the Mayakoba event, Seamus Power said, according to SkySports:

"The win itself is massive… It's so nice. It guarantees you're on Tour until the end of 2025 and when my manager said that out loud to me, it's a very comforting feeling to be honest… It's very nice. It's nice knowing that's there, no matter what. It makes it a lot easier to play at a high level of golf when you don't have to look over your shoulder a little bit."

Power went on to add that he was positive about the result. The golfer also addressed his previous wins on the American circuit and said that he has been in good form for nearly two years now.

He added:

"I genuinely believed deep down I was good enough to win. Certainly, when I was in that moment, I didn't feel like I was that far away… Now, my career has changed considerably since then. To have the two wins on paper is still huge and having the exemption is amazing. There wasn't a point where I didn't think I could get here, obviously from the outside it probably did look like that. It's a good 18 months of golf, I feel like I'm on a good track and I'll look to keep it up for longer."

Seamus Power on his Ryder Cup ambitions

Seamus Power also opened up on his ambition to represent Europe at the upcoming Ryder Cup. The golfer addressed the chances of traveling to Rome next September as being low but remained positive about making the final cut.

Speaking to the media about his Ryder Cup ambitions, Power said, according to SkySports:

"I feel like to get one of those [world points places] you have to be very close to be winning a major, certainly like a solo second of something. I knew that from the start, to be honest I'm still in the same spot… For me, the European spots would be very difficult to get also, but there are six wildcard spots and I know if I play well and continue to get good results, I'd hope to be in the group for picks.”

It is pertinent to note that Seamus Power lifted the Butterfield Bermuda Championship trophy after scoring a one-stroke victory over Thomas Defty. The golfer bagged a whopping sum of $1.7 million for the win.

