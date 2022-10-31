What is inside Bermuda Championship winner Seamus Power's bag? Have a look

Irish golfer Seamus Power has risen through the ranks. The PGA Tour player represented his country at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and won the Barbasol Championship in 2021. He made headlines recently when he won the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Seamus Power's golf bag items have piqued the interest of golf fans all over the world as he rides a high tide of success, particularly what the golfer carried in his bag while winning the Bermuda Championship. So here's a peek inside his golf bag from the tournament.

Power carried:

Accra TZ6 shaft with a 9 degrees Ping G430 LST Driver Golf Pride ZGrip Cord Grips Ping PLD3 Putter Titleist Pro V1x golf Ball Fairway Wood: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees) with an Accra TZ6 shaft Golf Irons: TaylorMade P-790 UDI (2) with Project X HZRDUS Black 100 X shaft, Ping iBlade (4), Blueprint (5-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts Wedges: Project X 6.5 shafts with Ping Glide 4.0 wedges with 50, 54, and 58 degrees

The Bermuda Championships were won by Seamus Power with a decisive one-shot victory

Power at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Round Four (Image via Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Power put in a determined performance to win by one stroke over Thomas Defty and take home the coveted Bermuda Championships trophy as well as the $1.7 million prize money.

Power was on the frontline, with Ben Griffin in command. However, after four consecutive double-bogeys, Griffin's chances of retaining the lead appeared bleak, and after two more double-bogeys, the tables turned in favor of Seamus Power.

He successfully kept the lead until the very last hole, overpowering Thomas Defty with a bogey. It was an incredible victory, and he was obviously overjoyed with it.

He talked about it in an interview and said:

"It is completely different but just as special. It is hard; I play a lot of tournaments, and it is only my special win in I don't know how many events"

He added that it would take some time for the prestigious win to settle in. Power noted:

"It is amazing. It is special, and it will take a while to settle in. I am over the moon"

Seamus' career is just getting started. The golfer will undoubtedly take on and complete more challenges in the coming year, as he is a player to watch.

