Following a successful CJ Cup outing, the PGA Tour has now arrived at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The event, which gets underway on Thursday, October 27, will go on till Sunday, October 30.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship was won by Australian Lucas Herbert. He held off a late-charging Patrick Reed for the win. However, neither of the golfers is playing this time.

Herbert chose against defending the title in order to attend a close friend's wedding in Australia. The event, making its return for the fourth year on the tour, is set to get a new winner.

The 2022 Bermuda Championship will see marquee players, including two-time major winner John Daly and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald teeing up on Thursday. Other notable names on the field include Akshay Bhatia, Harry Higgs, Thomas Detry, Mark Hubbard, Seamus Power, Byeong Hun An, S.H. Kim, Will Gordon, Nick Hardy, Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, and Denny McCarthy, among others.

It is pertinent to note that the winner of the Bermuda Championship will receive 500 FedEx Cup points along with a $1.17 million paycheck. The event has a total prize purse of $6.5 million.

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Tee Times (all times EDT)

First round, Thursday

1st tee

6:40 am - Michael Kim, D.A. Points, Brian Stuard

6:51 am - Cody Gribble, Russell Knox, Austin Smotherman

7:02 am - Ryan Armour, Chris Stroud, Greg Chalmers

7:13 am - J.J. Henry, Sean O’Hair, David Hearn

7:24 am - Scott Piercy, Stephan Jaeger, Matthias Schwab

7:35 am - Martin Trainer, William McGirt, Scott Gutschewski

7:46 am - Bill Haas, Cameron Percy, Kramer Hickok

7:57 am - Michael Gligic, Carson Young, Augusto Nunez

8:08 am - Thomas Detry, Eric Cole, James Nicholas

8:19 am - Dylan Wu, Tyson Alexander, Nick Jones

8:30 am - Erik Barnes, Trevor Cone, Aaron Jarvis

11:15 am - Grayson Murray, Seung-Yul Noh, Adam Schenk

11:26 am - Bo Van Pelt, Aaron Rai, Callum Tarren

11:37 am - Aaron Baddeley, Ben Crane, Chesson Hadley

11:48 am - Seamus Power, Nick Taylor, Tyler Duncan

11:59 am - Erik van Rooyen, Robert Streb, Richy Werenski

12:10 pm - Scott Brown, Jonathan Byrd, Denny McCarthy

12:21 pm - Kevin Tway, Hank Lebioda, S.H. Kim

12:32 pm - Joseph Bramlett, Vincent Norrman, Willie Mack III

12:43 pm - Brandon Matthews, Kevin Roy, Adrian Meronk

12:54 pm - Kevin Yu, Zecheng Dou, Chandler Blanchet

1:05 pm - Will Gordon, Sam Stevens, Palmer Jackson

10th tee

6:35 am - Charley Hoffman, Ricky Barnes, Doug Ghim

6:46 am - Adam Long, Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander

6:57 am - Sangmoon Bae, Mark Hubbard, Justin Lower

7:08 am - Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm, Garrick Higgo

7:19 am - Lucas Glover, Brian Gay, Luke Donald

7:30 am - Jonas Blixt, David Lingmerth, Patrick Rodgers

7:41 am - Nate Lashley, Sung Kang, Max McGreevy

7:52 am - Harry Higgs, Kyle Westmoreland, Greg Koch

8:03 am - Nicholas Lindheim, Austin Eckroat, Philip Knowles

8:14 am - Nick Hardy, MJ Daffue, Akshay Bhatia

8:25 am - Harry Hall, Tano Goya, Jarryd Dillas

11:20 am - C.T. Pan, Camillo Villegas, Brandon Wu

11:31 am - Nick Watney, D.J. Trahan, John Daly

11:42 am - Vaughn Taylor, Tommy Gainey, Robert Garrigus

11:53 am - Wesley Bryan, Byeong Hun An, Alex Smalley

12:04 pm - Brice Garnett, Austin Cook, Fabian Gomez

12:15 pm - Kevin Chappell, Ben Martin, Greyson Sigg

12:26 pm - Harrison Endycott, Matti Schmid, John VanDerLaan

12:37 pm - Ben Taylor, Trevor Werbylo, Kim Swan

12:48 pm - Scott Harrington, Andrew Novak, Michael Sims

12:59 pm - Robby Shelton, Ben Griffin, Clay Feagler

1:10 pm - Nico Echavarria, Brent Grant, Caleb Surratt

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: TV Guide

The 2022 Bermuda Championship will be covered live on the Golf Channel. The event will be live, starting from Thursday through Sunday from 1:30-4:30 pm EDT. Apart from this, viewers can also tune into Peacock for live streaming. Radio users can tune into Sirius XM for live coverage.

