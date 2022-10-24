Rory McIlroy becomes World No. 1 again; a look at the golfer’s time at the top

Rory McIlroy edged out Kurt Kitayama by a shot to win the 2022 CJ Cup at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina on Sunday. The four-time Major champion produced a final round of 67 to finish a shot clear of second place. The 33-year-old Northern Irishman’s win saw him secure the World No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings again.

Coming into the event as a favorite, the golfer wanted to reclaim the World No. 1 spot for the first time since 2020. He has now done the same with his successful title defense in the 2022 CJ Cup.

Rory McIlroy @McIlroyRory Can’t ask for a better start to the season than this. Extremely proud of the work that I have put in to get back to World No. 1. So grateful for the support of my team and fans all over the world. @congareegolf is an incredible place and the fans this week were amazing. Can’t ask for a better start to the season than this. Extremely proud of the work that I have put in to get back to World No. 1. So grateful for the support of my team and fans all over the world. @congareegolf is an incredible place and the fans this week were amazing. https://t.co/LHK9PfQdSa

Rory McIlroy becomes World No. 1 for ninth time

Having won his third FedExCup this year and after a top-four finish in both the Italian Open and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the ace golfer had his eyes set on the CJ Cup title. However, the chance of regaining the World No. 1 spot seems to have motivated him even more. The golfer found his way back up the rankings by replaying Scottie Scheffler.

The Irishman first became World No. 1 in 2012. The-then 22-year-old took the top spot and held it for a total of 13 weeks that year. However, he kept slipping up. The golfer’s longest run at the top of the rankings came in 2014-15 when he held the ranking for a total of 54 weeks. The golfer has scaled his way back up to the pinnacle for the ninth time in his career and will look to stay there for a while.

Here's a look at all the times McIlroy has led the rankings (as per PGA Tour)

Started on Ended on Weeks at No. 1 Total weeks at No. 1 March 4, 2012 March 18, 2012 2 2 April 15, 2012 April 29, 2012 2 4 May 6, 2012 May 27, 2012 3 7 Aug. 12, 2012 March 24, 2013 32 39 Aug. 2, 2014 Aug. 16, 2015 54 93 Aug. 30, 2015 Sept. 6, 2015 1 94 Sept. 13, 2015 Sept. 20, 2015 1 95 Feb. 9, 2020 July 19, 2020 11 106 Oct. 23, 2022 ongoing 1 107

It is safe to assume that this might have been Rory McIlroy’s hardest yet most comforting climb to the top.

Rory McIlroy on becoming World No. 1

A decade after first becoming the World No. 1, Rory McIlroy has done it again. Following the win, the ace golfer addressed the jump in the rankings and said that it ‘meant a lot’ to him.

Speaking to the media at the Congaree Golf Club, Rory McIlroy said:

"It's an awesome way to start the season, I guess… It means a lot. I’ve worked so hard over the last 12 months to get myself back to this place. I feel like I’m enjoying the game as much as I ever have. I absolutely love the game of golf. When I go out there and I play with that joy, it’s definitely shown over these last 12 months.”

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy had earlier mentioned his wish to regain the top spot this weekend. Speaking ahead of the 2022 CJ Cup, the Irish golfer had said:

“I think if I get back to No. 1 this week, it's my ninth time. It sort of illustrates you can have your runs and you can stay there, but I think the cool part is the journey and the journey getting back there… It's sort of like a heavyweight boxer losing a world title and it's a journey to get that title back. I feel like that's the cool part of it and that's the journey that I've sort of been through over the past 12 months."

The golfer, who replaced Scottie Scheffler on top, will look to stay there for a while. LIV golfers’ suspension from events that gain them OWGR points also comes as a positive for McIlroy.

