Rory McIlroy won the 2022 CJ Cup on Sunday. The PGA Tour star clinched the title by defeating Kurt Kitayama by a shot.

The four-time major champion produced a final round of 67 to finish on 17 under and a shot clear of second place despite bogeying his final two holes.

McIlroy regained the world No.1 spot in the process. The 33-year-old Northern Irishman, who was trailing from day 1 of the event, brought his A-game to the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina on Sunday. The four-time Major winner, who came into the event as a favorite, moved back up to world No 1 for the first time since 2020 after a successful title defense.

Rory McIlroy @McIlroyRory Can’t ask for a better start to the season than this. Extremely proud of the work that I have put in to get back to World No. 1. So grateful for the support of my team and fans all over the world. @congareegolf is an incredible place and the fans this week were amazing. Can’t ask for a better start to the season than this. Extremely proud of the work that I have put in to get back to World No. 1. So grateful for the support of my team and fans all over the world. @congareegolf is an incredible place and the fans this week were amazing. https://t.co/LHK9PfQdSa

Fans react to Rory McIlroy’s CJ Cup win

Rory McIlroy’s four-under 67 performance on the final day at Congaree Golf Club was brilliant. He edged out Kurt Kitayama, KH Lee, Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood in the final round to take the win.

This was McIlroy's third win of the year and 23rd PGA Tour title. With the win, he also became the first FedExCup champion to begin his PGA Tour season with a win since Tiger Woods in 2008.

It’s safe to say that fans absolutely loved McIlroy’s stellar performance at the event. Golfers as well as PGA Tour fans were quick to react to the win. Thousands took to social media to wish the golfer fo his win on Sunday.

Here’s how fans reacted to McIlroy’s win:

Melissa B @lnghrn_mhb @McIlroyRory @congareegolf Congrats on the win! Looking forward to seeing you at @DellMatchPlay again in 2023! Hope you get your grand slam this year! @McIlroyRory @congareegolf Congrats on the win! Looking forward to seeing you at @DellMatchPlay again in 2023! Hope you get your grand slam this year!

Stefan Adrian Esq 🇷🇴🇨🇦🇦🇺 @_stefanadrian @McIlroyRory congratulations on the win and regaining the world number 1. Well deserved Rory, you have been a champion for the PGA! Congrats again @McIlroyRory congratulations on the win and regaining the world number 1. Well deserved Rory, you have been a champion for the PGA! Congrats again

Alex Zonne @AlexZonne @McIlroyRory @congareegolf Congratulations! Tiger was the reason for me to start playing 25 years ago, and you are the reason today for me to keep watching PGA Tournaments. @McIlroyRory @congareegolf Congratulations! Tiger was the reason for me to start playing 25 years ago, and you are the reason today for me to keep watching PGA Tournaments.

Many fans also addressed his climb back to the world No.1 spot and said he is “deserving” of the top spot.

🍊 @cyndyanalorens Sometimes its funny, @McIlroyRory became number 1 pro golf but never win The Master, wish next year will be yours. Sometimes its funny, @McIlroyRory became number 1 pro golf but never win The Master, wish next year will be yours.

It’s been a decade since a 22-year-old Rory McIlroy first became the world No. 1. McIlroy dubbed it an “awesome start” to the season after claiming the CJ Cup title. He expressed his love for the sport and added that he was stoked to take back the world No.1 title yet again.

Speaking to media from the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina, Rory McIlroy said:

"It feels great to go out there, go out there with a lead, shoot a great score, play really well and get the win… It's an awesome way to start the season, I guess, and obviously just a continuation of how I feel like I've been playing over the last few months."

Speaking about taking the top spot in the rankings, he said:

“It means a lot. I’ve worked so hard over the last 12 months to get myself back to this place. I feel like I’m enjoying the game as much as I ever have. I absolutely love the game of golf. When I go out there and I play with that joy, it’s definitely shown over these last 12 months.”

It's pertinent to note that McIlroy’s win and climb back in the rankings comes amid the raging PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate. The victory is more significant for McIlroy as he has been the face of the American circuit in golf's civil war.

Poll : 0 votes