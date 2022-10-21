"He wants it really bad” - John Daly on reports of Jonah Hill playing the ‘bad boy golfer’ in an upcoming biopic

Last week, reports broke claiming that a movie based on the life and career of golfer John Daly was in the works. As per reports, the biopic of the former PGA champion and The Open Championship winner will have Hollywood star Jonah Hill taking up the central role.

A week after reports on the biopic broke, the ace golfer has now come out to address the same. Speaking about the reported forthcoming film, John Daly said that the news was a “leak.” The golfer said that the people involved were “still working on it.” However, he didn’t deny the possibility of the film coming out.

John Daly breaks silence on the reported biopic

Unfortunately for all John Daly and golf fans, it seems like the biopic on the ‘bad boy golfer’ will have to wait. The 56-year-old, who still has a large fanbase, recently said that the project is still in its inception stage and nothing has materialized. However, he went on to add that the biopic seemed more than interesting for Jonah Hill, who “really wants” to play the role of the flamboyant golfer.

Speaking to the Golf Channel about the reported project for the first time, John Daly said that it was a leak and nothing substantial. He said:

“We’ve been working on it for almost two years now and we thought we had it but there’s something we’ve got to work out. So, I don’t know if that was a leak. We’re still working on it. But hopefully, soon, we’ll get something done.”

However, the ace golfer seemed completely on board with the idea of Hill playing him in the film.

He added:

“[Hill] wants it really bad. And the way me and him have fluctuated with weight in our lives, and no disrespect to him because I love him, I love him as an actor, but I’m sure I’m going to love him as a friend too if we get this done. He wants it bad and I think he’d be great… I’m going to have to get him on the driving range and see how far he can take the club back, and if he can do that then he’s all set.”

It is pertinent to note that there haven’t been many great golf movies till date. Compared to other sports like basketball and baseball, the golf world is yet to get a good movie. The entire golf community will be rooting for a project like the Daly biopic to happen.

Reports claim John Daly biopic in motion

According to reports, Jonah Hill agreed to play John Daly in a film that revolves around the life of the golfer. The star is also set to produce the film, as per a report from Above the Line. The very fact that the two-time Oscar Nominee will have to transform into the eccentric blonde golfer has his fans in excitement for the project.

Daly fans also seem excited as the golfer did live a life worth a biopic. The golfer, famous for dizzy-patterned clothes and his interest in women and food, has lived a life filled with scandals and athletic achievements. Interestingly, the PGA Tour golfer, referred to as the 'Bad Boy of Golf', has been married four times. He also had issues with substance abuse and gambling.

While the reported biopic project is still in its initial stages, it is pertinent to note that Daly’s larger-than-life persona makes it one to wait for.

Poll : 0 votes