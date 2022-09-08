WATCH: Professional golfer John Daly throws an absolute heater for the ceremonial first pitch in a St. Louis Cardinals game

Former PGA champion and The Open Championship winner John Daly was invited to today's game to throw the first pitch. He appeared in the St. Louis Cardinals versus Washington Nationals tilt at Busch Stadium.

The flamboyant golfer was wearing a plain St. Louis Cardinals shirt, slides, and a dizzying short-pattern (right up his alley) that produced a moment of magic. Daly threw an absolute heater that caught the attention of the baseball community.

The pitch was a good ol' fastball that was good for a strike. But the nonchalant motion made by Daly made it even more interesting.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports If you need bullpen help in October, Call John Daly If you need bullpen help in October, Call John Daly https://t.co/RDhduEGHld

"If you need bullpen help in October, Call John Daly" - @ Barstool Sports

Daly was in town for the Ascencion Charity Classic leg of the PGA Champions Tour that will be held at Norwood Hills Country Club.

John Daly shares the mound with Miss Missouri

Also present for the ceremonial first pitch was Miss Missouri Clare Marie Kuebler. The 21-year-old recently won the pageant and will represent the state for Miss America in December.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Could we get odds on John Daly’s Cy Young chances? Could we get odds on John Daly’s Cy Young chances? https://t.co/Aj9Ig1LUAn

"Could we get odds on John Daly’s Cy Young chances?" - @ Jomboy Media

The two will look to provide the good luck charm needed for the Cardinals to overcome the Nationals. St. Louis currently sits in a comfortable slot in the National League Central. They have a nine-game lead over second-placed and perennial rivals the Milwaukee Brewers.

St. Louis have won eight of their last ten games and have looked untouchable as of late in their division. The Cards went on a late-season magical run to claim the last playoff spot in the National League last season. The team, however, fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the one-game Wild Card tilt.

The team will boast their superb batting prowess heading into the playoffs led by NL MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt. They've also bolstered their pitching with the acquisition of Jose Quintana from the Pirates and Jordan Montgomery from the Yankees.

The question now is not focused on whether or not the Cardinals are reaching the playoffs, but who will be their eventual matchup in the postseason.

