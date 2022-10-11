Are John Daly and Anna Cladakis married?

John Daly is famous for his flamboyant lifestyle. The former PGA champion and Open Championship winner, who likes to wear dizzy-patterned clothes on the greens, is also famous for his complicated love life. Daly has been married four times and is now with Anna Cladakis.

Despite four divorces, the golfer believes that he has found his “soulmate” in Anna Cladakis. Unlike most successful athletes, Daly has never been secretive about his personal life, leaving his fans eager, so much so that they show an active interest in knowing all the updates.

However, one thing he has been secretive about is his relationship status with Cladakis.

John Daly and Anna Cladakis are engaged

John Daly and Anna Cladakis are not married. Dubbed a playboy for his interest towards women, Daly has had an infamous past. However, the 56-year-old, who has four failed marriages under his belt, seems to have found the right partner in Cladakis. They are currently engaged and Daly plans to tie the knot for the fifth time in a while now.

An entrepreneur herself, Cladakis owns multiple businesses, including The Bridge Lounge bar in Tarpon Springs, Florida. However, many rooted in golf know her as Daly’s caddie. She has carried Daly’s bag around at multiple events.

The 52-year-old has been a lively presence at competitions, wearing matching outfits with her fiancé. However, this is more like a hobby for Cladakis, who seems focused on her high-profile job.

While the duo are yet to be married, it’s safe to say that they are happy together. Daly has noted the same with his high praise of Cladakis on several occasions. He has even called her the “most supportive human being” in his life.

Anna Cladakis @JDsACE Happy 10 years Anniversary to this amazing man!! @PGA_JohnDaly I thank God for you and love you more every day! The years truly do get sweeter!....“Once in a while in the middle of ordinary life, love gives us a fairytale.” Happy 10 years Anniversary to this amazing man!! @PGA_JohnDaly I thank God for you and love you more every day! The years truly do get sweeter!....“Once in a while in the middle of ordinary life, love gives us a fairytale.” ❤️😘 https://t.co/s0HXYgVU58

Speaking about his fiancé in an interview, John Daly said Cladakis was:

“A woman that I never had in any of my wives.”

He even lauded his fiance's entrepreneurial abilities and stated that he needed someone like her by his side for the longest time.

John Daly's fourth wife sued Anna Cladakis

John Daly met Anna Cladakis back in 2007. While the duo reportedly hit it off, their relationship became complicated. The duo began dating soon after they met. However, it was later revealed that they were dating while Daly was still married to his fourth wife, Sherrie Miller.

The former PGA Tour champion made his relationship with Cladakis official when he finalized his divorce from Miller. Interestingly, Miller sued Cladakis in 2014, accusing her of being the reason for her “wrecked” marriage.

The golfer’s ex-wife claimed that her then-husband was involved in “s****l activity” with Cladakis while he was still married. Miller also mentioned that Daly’s affair “contributed to the breakup” of their marriage and demanded compensation for damages.

It is pertinent to note that Daly married Miller in 2001. At the time, the golfer was engaged to Shane Chandler, a fellow recovering alcoholic. He got engaged to her only months after meeting her, following his third divorce. Having met his fourth wife, he called off the marriage with Chandler and married her instead. A year later, she gave birth to their son.

John Daly's fans have always been interested in learning about his personal life and have been awaiting news regarding his fifth marriage. As of now, the golfer and Cladakis are only engaged and it is only a matter of time before they get married.

Poll : 0 votes