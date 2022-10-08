Who is John Daly’s Wife? Age, net worth and more explored

Former PGA champion and The Open Championship winner John Daly’s love life is as interesting as it gets. For starters, the golfer was married four times before finding his “soulmate” in Anna Cladakis. The flamboyant golfer, famous for dizzying pattern clothes on the greens, is currently with Cladakis and seems happy.

Some successful athletes are found to be secretive about their personal lives, but John Daly is not among them. The golfer is even dubbed as a playboy for his interest towards women, which has also been the reason for a couple of his failed marriages in the past. The 56-year-old now seems to have found the right partner and is in plans to seal the deal by tying the knot.

The former PGA Tour champion has a personality that shines on and off the court. Famous for his charm, Daly’s relationship timeline has been complicated and filled with four unsuccessful marriages. Following this, Daly found Anna Cladakis and has been together with her for almost 15 years now. Though the pair have been engaged for a while now, they are not married yet.

Who is Anna Cladakis?

Born in Florida, Anna Crissy Cladakis is a 52-year-old businesswoman/hotelier. Cladakis works as a promotional director for the restaurant chain 'Hooters', the place where she met the golfer. Daly loves the restaurant chain famous for its food and women. Cladakis is an entrepreneur herself and is known to own multiple businesses, including The Bridge Lounge bar in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

Moreover, she has even joined Daly at multiple events as a caddie. Cladakis is seen carrying her fiance’s bag wearing matching outfits at times. While there is no data on Anna’s net worth, she is believed to have earned a satisfying fortune from her business as well as her high-profile job. She is currently the fiancé of John Daly, who has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

Anna Cladakis @JDsACE Happy 10 years Anniversary to this amazing man!! @PGA_JohnDaly I thank God for you and love you more every day! The years truly do get sweeter!....“Once in a while in the middle of ordinary life, love gives us a fairytale.” Happy 10 years Anniversary to this amazing man!! @PGA_JohnDaly I thank God for you and love you more every day! The years truly do get sweeter!....“Once in a while in the middle of ordinary life, love gives us a fairytale.” ❤️😘 https://t.co/s0HXYgVU58

More about John Daly and Anna Cladakis

According to reports, John Daly and Anna Cladakis met back in 2007. She was doing PR for the restaurant chain when the duo first met. They reportedly began dating soon after. However, it was not made official until he finalized his divorce with his fourth wife, Sherrie Miller.

Interestingly, Miller sued Cladakis in 2014 claiming that the latter “wrecked” their marriage in 2007. According to the Associated Press, Daly’s ex-wife claimed that Cladakis began seeing her then-husband while she was still married. Miller alleged “sexual activity” between Cladakis and Daly, and that it “contributed to the breakup” of Daly’s marriage with her.

In 2015, the State Supreme Court stated that Miller could sue Daly and Cladakis for damages. However, the case never went anywhere. Miller was later arrested in 2015 under charges of ’sextortion' in an unrelated case.

John Daly has often lent high praise to Cladakis. He once called her the “most supportive human being” in his life. The couple have been engaged for 7 years now and a marriage seems out of the question for the duo. While Daly himself hasn’t revealed the reason for staying away from marriage, many speculate that his past broken marriages might be the reason.

Poll : 0 votes