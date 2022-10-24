Is Rory McIlroy participating in the Bermuda Championship 2022?

Having successfully completed the 2022 CJ Cup, the PGA Tour now heads to the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. As the field for the event gets ready for its October 27 start, Rory McIlroy is not on the list.

McIlroy edged out Kurt Kitayama in the final round to win the 2022 CJ Cup on Sunday. The four-time major champion won the event by a shot after a final round of 67.

The 33-year-old Northern Irishman, who won the FedEx Cup title in August, also climbed to the world No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings with the win. However, he will not feature in the Bermuda Championship this weekend.

Rory McIlroy @McIlroyRory Can’t ask for a better start to the season than this. Extremely proud of the work that I have put in to get back to World No. 1. So grateful for the support of my team and fans all over the world. @congareegolf is an incredible place and the fans this week were amazing. Can’t ask for a better start to the season than this. Extremely proud of the work that I have put in to get back to World No. 1. So grateful for the support of my team and fans all over the world. @congareegolf is an incredible place and the fans this week were amazing. https://t.co/LHK9PfQdSa

Rory McIlroy will not be at the Bermuda Championship

Rory McIlroy put forth a stellar performance at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina to win the 2022 CJ Cup. He successfully defended his title at the event. The Irish golfer was ecstatic to finally regain the World No.1 spot for the first time since 2020. Now, it seems like he is not in a hurry to increase his lead at the top.

Despite having a chance to continue his top form with another win, the golfer will not participate in the Bermuda Championship this weekend. However, he will continue to hold the top spot in the rankings for a few weeks as neither of his major contenders are also attending the event.

With almost no star names on the field, the scheduled event at the Port Royal Golf Course looks like a less interesting one compared to the CJ Cup.

At the time of writing, the marquee names at the Bermuda event include Thomas Detry, Mark Hubbard, Seamus Power, Byeong Hun An, S.H. Kim, Will Gordon, Nick Hardy, Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, and Denny McCarthy.

As opposed to the star-studded lineup at the 2022 CJ Cup, which had the likes of McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, etc., this looks dull. However, the event will still attract some viewers as it will feature a series of PGA Tour rookies.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship @Bermuda_Champ



For full release -



October 27-30

Port Royal Golf Course



Limited Tickets Remain. England’s Luke Donald, Ireland’s Seamus Power and former U.S. Open Champion Lucas Glover have committed to play in the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.For full release - butterfieldbdachampionship.com/wp-content/upl… October 27-30Port Royal Golf CourseLimited Tickets Remain. England’s Luke Donald, Ireland’s Seamus Power and former U.S. Open Champion Lucas Glover have committed to play in the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. For full release - butterfieldbdachampionship.com/wp-content/upl… October 27-30 Port Royal Golf Course Limited Tickets Remain. https://t.co/eiv6kGGdCa

It is pertinent to note that the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will have a set 132-player field. The event begins on October 27 and will go on till October 30.

The event, held in Bermuda, will be the sixth event of the regular 2022-2023 PGA Tour season. The event has a $6.5 million purse and also offers Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner.

Rory McIlroy become the World No.1

Rory McIlroy jumped up a spot on Sunday to become the world No. 1 yet again. He replaced Scottie Scheffler at the position. Regaining the top spot for the ninth time since 2012, the CJ Cup winner will look to stay there for a while now.

Following the win, the Irishman addressed the media and said that the rankings "meant a lot" to him.

Speaking from the Congaree Golf Club, Rory McIlroy said:

"It's an awesome way to start the season, I guess… It means a lot. I’ve worked so hard over the last 12 months to get myself back to this place. I feel like I’m enjoying the game as much as I ever have. I absolutely love the game of golf. When I go out there and I play with that joy, it’s definitely shown over these last 12 months.”

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



moves to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and 5th in the The rise of Rors @McIlroyRory moves to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and 5th in the #FedExCup The rise of Rors 📈@McIlroyRory moves to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and 5th in the #FedExCup. https://t.co/rLMfqmcZoj

It's pertinent to note that McIlroy had earlier mentioned his wish to become World No.1 again. It is also noteworthy that the PGA Tour golfer has lesser challenge for the rankings as LIV golfers don’t get OWGR points from the rebel series.

Poll : 0 votes