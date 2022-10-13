How Dustin Johnson made over $30 million from LIV Golf within 6 months

Dustin Johnson won the individual championship of LIV Golf’s inaugural season in Bangkok last week. With the title, the two-time majors winner bagged $18 million as a first-place bonus. The hefty bonus took the American golfer’s earnings from LIV Golf to almost $31 million.

Johnson was announced as the King of LIV Golf for 2022. He finished the LIV Bangkok event with 121 points, ending up with a 42-point lead over Branden Grace.

One of the biggest names on LIV’s roster, Johnson became the most successful LIV golfer. It is pertinent to note that the $31 million comes above the reported $125 million signing bonus he received for joining the Saudi-backed series.

Dustin Johnson is the wealthiest LIV golfer

Following a successful outing in Bangkok, LIV Golf now heads to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Johnson, who has five top-10 finishes in six LIV Golf events, will look to continue his form on the weekend as well. The former Masters champion will aim to take the top prize. It is pertinent to note that he only took the winner’s share once in the season so far.

Johnson finished eighth in his LIV Golf debut in London. Thanks to LIV’s expensive prize purse, he bagged $625,000 for the T-8 finish. However, the golfer’s form only got better after that.

He finished in the top four in the next four events, including a win in Boston. The former PGA Tour star was off the mark in Bangkok as he only managed to finish t-15. However, he will look to make a strong comeback in Jeddah.

Here is the list of Dustin Johnson’s earnings in LIV Golf:

London: T-8 place ($625,000)

Portland: T-3 ($1,275,000)

Bedminster: T-2 ($1,812,500)

Boston: 1st ($4,000,000)

Chicago: T-2 ($1,812,500)

Bangkok: T-15 ($233,600)

As per LIV Golf, Dustin Johnson has earned a total sum of $27,758,600. This includes the individual title prize. The sum added with the $3 million prize for team events makes him the most successful LIV golfer with an amount of $30,758,600.

The golfer continues to receive criticism for his defection to LIV Golf from the PGA Tour. However, it’s safe to say that Johnson’s move to LIV Golf has paid off for him, at least financially.

It is pertinent to note that Johnson stands a chance to extend his earnings at the coming weekend. All 48 golfers who featured at last week’s event will fight it out at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club for the top prize. The event will follow LIV’s existing $25 million per event prize purse, with $4 million set for the winner.

Johnson will arrive at the Jeddah event as the 2022 LIV Golf Individual Champion, with a chance to add to his earnings from the series.

Dustin Johnson says he ‘regrets’ LIV move

Speaking after winning the individual championship title, Dustin Johnson took a jibe at the PGA Tour and his critics with a sarcastic comment. At a press conference on Wednesday, he was asked about his earnings from LIV Golf. The 38-year-old jokingly said that he “really regretted” moving to the Saudi-backed series.

Dustin Johnson said:

"We talked about this yesterday. I really regret my decision to come here. It's just so terrible. I'm sitting there last night thinking about it. It was really bothering me a lot. Yeah, just can't get over it."

The American golfer’s comment made the entire room, including fellow golfer Harold Varner III, chuckle.

