Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns and Tony Finau, here are the top-rated golfers headlining the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open

After a successful World Wide Technology Championship outing in Mexico, the PGA Tour is set to return to the United States with the Houston Open. American Tour golfers will travel to Texas for the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open.

The event, scheduled to be held at the Lone Star State from November 10 to 13, will feature multiple big names. Like the past week’s field at Mayakoba, the Houston Open will have four players inside the top 20 of the Official World Golf Rankings, including Scottie Scheffler.

Scottie Scheffler headlines the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open field

World No.2 Scottie Scheffler will once again have a go at valuable points to reclaim the top spot in the rankings.

Scheffler had the chance to do the same in Mexico but failed. The golfer, who finished T3 in the World Wide Technology Championship, will look to put forth a strong performance and regain the title of World No.1 from Rory McIlroy.

He will be eyeing yet another successful event in Texas, like at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and Charles Schwab Challenge earlier this year.

Other big names in the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open field include World No.12 Sam Burns, No.14 Tony Finau, and No.19 Hideki Matsuyama. Burns, who placed T-7 at the CJ Cup in South Carolina, is also a favorite at the event.

Here are the top-ranked players in the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open field

2. Scottie Scheffler

12. Sam Burns

14. Tony Finau

19. Hideki Matsuyama

27. Sepp Straka

34. Aaron Wise

49. Alex Noren

50. Harris English

Here is the complete field for the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Erik Barnes

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Dylan Frittelli

Michael Gligic

Will Gordon

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Cole Hammer

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Ben Kern

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Philip Knowles

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

Walker Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Augusto Núñez

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Scott Piercy

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Johannes Veerman

Travis Vick

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open will be the second-to-last official PGA Tour event of the calendar year. Following this, the tour will travel to Georgia for the RSM Classic.

Poll : 0 votes