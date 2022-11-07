Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns and Tony Finau, here are the top-rated golfers headlining the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open

After a successful World Wide Technology Championship outing in Mexico, the PGA Tour is set to return to the United States with the Houston Open. American Tour golfers will travel to Texas for the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open.
The event, scheduled to be held at the Lone Star State from November 10 to 13, will feature multiple big names. Like the past week’s field at Mayakoba, the Houston Open will have four players inside the top 20 of the Official World Golf Rankings, including Scottie Scheffler.
Scottie Scheffler headlines the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open field
World No.2 Scottie Scheffler will once again have a go at valuable points to reclaim the top spot in the rankings.
Scheffler had the chance to do the same in Mexico but failed. The golfer, who finished T3 in the World Wide Technology Championship, will look to put forth a strong performance and regain the title of World No.1 from Rory McIlroy.
He will be eyeing yet another successful event in Texas, like at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and Charles Schwab Challenge earlier this year.
Other big names in the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open field include World No.12 Sam Burns, No.14 Tony Finau, and No.19 Hideki Matsuyama. Burns, who placed T-7 at the CJ Cup in South Carolina, is also a favorite at the event.
Here are the top-ranked players in the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open field
- 2. Scottie Scheffler
- 12. Sam Burns
- 14. Tony Finau
- 19. Hideki Matsuyama
- 27. Sepp Straka
- 34. Aaron Wise
- 49. Alex Noren
- 50. Harris English
Here is the complete field for the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Erik Barnes
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Dylan Frittelli
- Michael Gligic
- Will Gordon
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Cole Hammer
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Ben Kern
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Philip Knowles
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- Walker Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Augusto Núñez
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Scott Piercy
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Johannes Veerman
- Travis Vick
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open will be the second-to-last official PGA Tour event of the calendar year. Following this, the tour will travel to Georgia for the RSM Classic.