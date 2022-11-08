2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open: Best odds and predictions

After a weekend in Mexico, the PGA Tour is set to return to the USA for the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open. The event is set to get underway at the Memorial Park Golf Course on Thursday, November 10 and will run till November 13.
Ahead of the event, bettors and pundits have come up with their picks and predictions for the event.
The Cadence Bank Houston Open features a list of champions and budding superstars. While the event is headlined by Majors champions like Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day, proven names like Russell Henley and Tony Finau are in the mix for favorites.
Here are the top-ranked players in the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open field
- 2. Scottie Scheffler
- 12. Sam Burns
- 14. Tony Finau
- 19. Hideki Matsuyama
- 27. Sepp Straka
- 34. Aaron Wise
- 49. Alex Noren
- 50. Harris English
2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open odds
The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open winner will bag a paycheck of $1,512,000 along with 500 FedEx Cup points. Interestingly, the Houston Open will also feature four players inside the top 20 of the Official World Golf Rankings. However, Scottie Scheffler remains the favorite to win.
Scheffler will arrive at the event looking to reclaim the top spot in the rankings. The World No. 2 missed out on the opportunity in Mexico last week. However, he managed a respectable shared T3 finish at the World Wide Technology Championship. The golfer will look to improve on the form and take the win.
According to Sportsline, Scottie Scheffler stands favorite with +550 odds. As per the website, his odds are strong. He was followed by Sam Burns with odds of +1200. Tony Finau and Aaron Wise are the other contenders with +1600 odds.
Meanwhile, many pundits and websites have predicted Russell Henley as a longshot surprise. Henley, who won the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, will look to carry the form forward.
Here is the complete list of odds for the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open:
- Scottie Scheffler +550
- Sam Burns +1200
- Tony Finau +1600
- Aaron Wise +1600
- Taylor Montgomery +2000
- Maverick McNealy +2000
- Hideki Matsuyama +2200
- Russell Henley +2500
- Jason Day +3000
- Denny McCarthy +3500
- Sahith Theegala +4000
- Matthew NeSmith +4000
- Andrew Putnam +4000
- Joel Dahmen +4500
- Keith Mitchell +5000
- Emiliano Grillo +5000
- Davis Riley +5000
- Taylor Pendrith +5000
- Alex Noren +5000
- Adam Hadwin +5000
- Taylor Moore +5000
- Si-Woo Kim +5000
- Sebastian Munoz +6500
- Patrick Rodgers +6500
- Mackenzie Hughes +6500
- Dean Burmester +6500
- Alex Smalley +6500
- Sepp Straka +8000
- Lee Hodges +8000
- Justin Lower +8000
- Wyndham Clark +8000
- Will Gordon +8000
- Greyson Sigg +8000
- Harris English +8000
- Adam Schenk +8000
- Ryan Palmer +10000
- Robby Shelton +10000
- Nick Taylor +10000
- Luke List +10000
- Justin Suh +10000
- Justin Rose +10000
- Francesco Molinari +10000
- Davis Thompson +10000
- Cameron Champ +10000
- Brandon Wu +10000
- Brendan Steele +10000
- Beau Hossler +10000
- Stephan Jagger +10000
- Adam Long +10000
- Aaron Rai +10000
More details on the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, including points and tee times, will be updated soon.