2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open: Best odds and predictions

After a weekend in Mexico, the PGA Tour is set to return to the USA for the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open. The event is set to get underway at the Memorial Park Golf Course on Thursday, November 10 and will run till November 13.

Ahead of the event, bettors and pundits have come up with their picks and predictions for the event.

The Cadence Bank Houston Open features a list of champions and budding superstars. While the event is headlined by Majors champions like Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day, proven names like Russell Henley and Tony Finau are in the mix for favorites.

Scheffler, Matsuyama, Burns, Day, Finau, and more are teeing off at Memorial Park Golf Course. Check out the full field list. Our field is set!Scheffler, Matsuyama, Burns, Day, Finau, and more are teeing off at Memorial Park Golf Course. Check out the full field list. Our field is set!Scheffler, Matsuyama, Burns, Day, Finau, and more are teeing off at Memorial Park Golf Course. Check out the full field list. 👇

Here are the top-ranked players in the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open field

2. Scottie Scheffler

12. Sam Burns

14. Tony Finau

19. Hideki Matsuyama

27. Sepp Straka

34. Aaron Wise

49. Alex Noren

50. Harris English

2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open odds

The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open winner will bag a paycheck of $1,512,000 along with 500 FedEx Cup points. Interestingly, the Houston Open will also feature four players inside the top 20 of the Official World Golf Rankings. However, Scottie Scheffler remains the favorite to win.

Scheffler will arrive at the event looking to reclaim the top spot in the rankings. The World No. 2 missed out on the opportunity in Mexico last week. However, he managed a respectable shared T3 finish at the World Wide Technology Championship. The golfer will look to improve on the form and take the win.

According to Sportsline, Scottie Scheffler stands favorite with +550 odds. As per the website, his odds are strong. He was followed by Sam Burns with odds of +1200. Tony Finau and Aaron Wise are the other contenders with +1600 odds.

Meanwhile, many pundits and websites have predicted Russell Henley as a longshot surprise. Henley, who won the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, will look to carry the form forward.

Here is the complete list of odds for the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open:

Scottie Scheffler +550

Sam Burns +1200

Tony Finau +1600

Aaron Wise +1600

Taylor Montgomery +2000

Maverick McNealy +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2200

Russell Henley +2500

Jason Day +3000

Denny McCarthy +3500

Sahith Theegala +4000

Matthew NeSmith +4000

Andrew Putnam +4000

Joel Dahmen +4500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Emiliano Grillo +5000

Davis Riley +5000

Taylor Pendrith +5000

Alex Noren +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

Taylor Moore +5000

Si-Woo Kim +5000

Sebastian Munoz +6500

Patrick Rodgers +6500

Mackenzie Hughes +6500

Dean Burmester +6500

Alex Smalley +6500

Sepp Straka +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Justin Lower +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Will Gordon +8000

Greyson Sigg +8000

Harris English +8000

Adam Schenk +8000

Ryan Palmer +10000

Robby Shelton +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Luke List +10000

Justin Suh +10000

Justin Rose +10000

Francesco Molinari +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Brandon Wu +10000

Brendan Steele +10000

Beau Hossler +10000

Stephan Jagger +10000

Adam Long +10000

Aaron Rai +10000

More details on the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, including points and tee times, will be updated soon.

