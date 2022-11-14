What happened to Hideki Matsuyama at the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open?

Hideki Matsuyama is the only Japanese professional golfer to win the Masters Tournament. However, he later struggled with his performance on the course due to injuries.

Matsuyama has withdrawn from the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Golf Club after nine holes in the third round, citing a neck injury.

This is not the first time Matsuyama has stepped back from a tournament. He has dealt with several injuries this year.

Matsuyama withdrew from the Valero Texas Open, citing an injury, before performing at the 2022 Masters. Hideki also withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship playoffs and the Players Championship.

Hideki is an exceptionally amazing player who cemented his name in the sports world after winning the men's major golf championship, the Masters, at Augusta in 2021. He has been playing professional golf since 2013 and has claimed numerous trophies.

Hideki Matsuyama reached World No. 2 in the Official World Golf Rankings

Hideki Matsuyama was born on February 25, 1992 in Matsuyama, Ehime, Japan. Growing up, he learned golf from his father and started playing at the age of four.

As he grew up, Hideki transferred to Meitoko Gijuku Junior and Senior High School in Kochi Prefecture to learn golf. While studying at Tohoku Fukushi University, he competed in the 2010 Asian Amateur Championship and won with a score of 68-69-65-67=269.

With his victory, Hideki was blessed with an opportunity to perform at the 2011 Masters Tournament as an amateur and win a Silver Cup.

He was the first Japanese player to compete in the Masters and the only amateur to make the cut.

Matsuyama had a successful amateur career, winning a gold medal at the 2011 World University Games and finishing T-3 at the Japan Open Golf Championship. Moreover, he successfully defended his Asian Amateur Championship and topped the World Amateur Golf Rankings in 2012.

Hideki started his professional career in 2013 and won the Tsuruya Open on the Japan Golf Tour.

In the first year of his professional career, he reached the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings and finished in the top 10 at the US Open.

Ever since winning his first PGA Tour tournament in 2014, Matsuyama has won 17 professional tournaments. He has won the PGA Tour eight times, the European Tour three times, the Japan Golf Tour eight times, and the Masters once.

Matsuyama qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics but withdrew out of concern about the Zika virus. In 2017, he finished second at the US Open, and the win moved him to second in the Official World Golf Rankings.

It is important to note that Hideki Matsuyama became the first Asian golfer to win a World Golf Championship after he won the WGC-HSBC Champions in 2016. He is unarguably one of the most successful Japanese golfers. Hideki qualified for the 2022 President's Cup to play for the international team but lost three of the five matches.

