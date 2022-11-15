2022 PNC Championship’s star-studded field to feature Justin Thomas, Nelly Korda, and possibly Tiger Woods

World No. 6 Justin Thomas and World No. 1 female golfer Nelly Korda have confirmed their presence at the star-studded 2022 PNC Championship.
Nelly Korda, who reclaimed her World No. 1 title on Saturday, is the newest golfer to join the series scheduled to take place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando in Grande Lakes from December 15 to 18.
Nelly will be joined by her father and former tennis star, Petr Korda, while Justin will once again enter the course to regain the championship alongside his father, Mike. The pair (Justin and Mike) won the PNC Championship in 2020 and finished T-3 last year.
Nelly Korda enjoyed the game and is now excited about the upcoming tournament. In one of the interviews, she commented:
"We absolutely loved our experience last year and are delighted to have been invited again this year. It was such a fun week, the whole family! It truly was special for my dad and me to compete inside the ropes together. We are definitely looking to improve on our 12th-place finish last year, and I can't wait to share this amazing experience with him again."
However, there is still no confirmation of Tiger Woods joining the tournament this year. Still, rumors are swirling around that he will join the exhibition tournament along with his 13-year-old son, Charlie Woods.
20 teams are competing at the 2022 PNC Championship
After years of success, the new edition of the PNC Championship will start next month. The event was named PNC Bank until it was renamed the PNC Championship in 2020.
Dozens of golfers who have won a major championship or the Player Championship come together in a family tournament with their relatives who should not have a PGA or LPGA Tour card. This year, 20 teams will compete in the three-day event for a total purse of $1,085,000.
Vijay Singh, David Duval, Jim Furyk, and Tom Lehman are playing with their sons to register their victory in the championship. Parrish Harrington will also play with his son Paddy, while Jordan Spieth will play with his father, Shawn.
Mark O'Meara and Tom Watson will be competing alongside their sons again. John Daly, his son John Daly II, Annika Sorenstam, her son Will, Bernhard Langer, and his son, Jason, have also announced they will be competing at the PNC Championship.
Matt Kuchar, Nick Price, Justin Leonard, and Trevino will also be competing at the event with their sons.
